SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigates First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (FHS) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins+LLP announces that it is investigating First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE: FHS) to determine whether certain First High-School Education Group officers and directors violated securities laws and breached fiduciary duties to shareholders. First High-School Education Group operates private high schools in Western China.

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (FHS) shareholders have legal options. If you own shares of First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd., contact us for more information about your rights.

