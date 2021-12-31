Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund Buys Five9 Inc, Wingstop Inc, Papa John's International Inc, Sells Construction Partners Inc, Cerence Inc, Model N Inc

- New Purchases: FIVN, WING, PZZA, GLBE, IRTC, STVN, NOTV, PI, XMTR, OPRX, LAW, AMPL, ASPN, STNE,
- Added Positions: NYAX, OLO, AMED, PHR, FOUR, CMRX, PAY, PAY, MGNI, LSPD, MCW, BMBL, LPRO, LUNG, JAMF, JAMF, ESTA,
- Reduced Positions: OPCH, WK, PACK, TTEK, CWST, GSHD, NOVT, TREX, MDB, WMS, REXR, SAIA, LFUS, AMOT, SITE, BILL, SWAV, SPT, GLOB, INSP, WNS, NTRA, HQY, ETSY, CDNA, NARI, GAW, KWS, HSKA, AVLR, SI, AXNX, TMCI, TWST, RPAY, LASR, RBL, VCYT, CYRX, ELY, ARVN, ASND, MXCT, ZNTL, MRTX,
- Sold Out: ROAD, CRNC, MODN, MKSI, CHGG, EEFT, CDLX, PLYA, SDGR, FIGS, DUOL, RPID, OLED, DCPH, DM,
- SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 22,044 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
- Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 32,430 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Saia Inc (SAIA) - 13,212 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.51%
- Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST) - 45,998 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.07%
- WNS (Holdings) Ltd (WNS) - 44,230 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 32,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wingstop Inc (WING)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Wingstop Inc. The purchase prices were between $151.48 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $167.68. The stock is now traded at around $126.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 20,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Papa John's International Inc (PZZA)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Papa John's International Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.66 and $140.01, with an estimated average price of $128.13. The stock is now traded at around $96.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 23,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 46,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iRhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.34 and $122.12, with an estimated average price of $92.77. The stock is now traded at around $124.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 21,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Stevanato Group SPA (STVN)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Stevanato Group SPA. The purchase prices were between $21.65 and $27, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $15.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 99,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nayax Ltd (NYAX)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Nayax Ltd by 160.64%. The purchase prices were between $10.35 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.73. The stock is now traded at around $6.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 428,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Olo Inc (OLO)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Olo Inc by 40.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.81 and $30.07, with an estimated average price of $25.9. The stock is now traded at around $12.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 113,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 45.81%. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $149.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 12,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Phreesia Inc (PHR)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Phreesia Inc by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $39.92 and $74.89, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 55,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc by 21.31%. The purchase prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,835 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chimerix Inc (CMRX)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Chimerix Inc by 51.67%. The purchase prices were between $5.23 and $7.18, with an estimated average price of $6.02. The stock is now traded at around $5.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 159,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Construction Partners Inc (ROAD)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Construction Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $28.73 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $34.88.Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $69.2 and $112.96, with an estimated average price of $87.86.Sold Out: Model N Inc (MODN)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $26.41 and $36.9, with an estimated average price of $31.16.Sold Out: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $141.92 and $177.58, with an estimated average price of $156.73.Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.Sold Out: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58.Reduced: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Option Care Health Inc by 39.01%. The sale prices were between $23.72 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.83%. Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund still held 96,539 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Workiva Inc (WK)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Workiva Inc by 25.55%. The sale prices were between $125.96 and $160.85, with an estimated average price of $140.87. The stock is now traded at around $100.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund still held 24,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Ranpak Holdings Corp (PACK)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Ranpak Holdings Corp by 36.41%. The sale prices were between $27.77 and $42.2, with an estimated average price of $35.51. The stock is now traded at around $21.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.58%. Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund still held 68,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 27.68%. The sale prices were between $151.16 and $190.38, with an estimated average price of $172.73. The stock is now traded at around $159.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund still held 17,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Casella Waste Systems Inc (CWST)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Casella Waste Systems Inc by 20.07%. The sale prices were between $76.89 and $89.55, with an estimated average price of $83.99. The stock is now traded at around $91.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund still held 45,998 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)
Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund reduced to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 21.97%. The sale prices were between $122.51 and $177.3, with an estimated average price of $143.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Fundamental Small Cap Growth Fund still held 18,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.
