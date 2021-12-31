Diversified Capital Builder Fund Buys PPG Industries Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Akamai Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: PPG, AEP, DTE,
- Added Positions: MU, ADI, AMD, TDY, QCOM,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE, ABT, BMY, AKAM, ABBV, MA, MRK, TMO,
- Sold Out: ECOR,
For the details of Diversified Capital Builder Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/diversified+capital+builder+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 150,000 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio.
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 470,000 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62%
- Amphenol Corp (APH) - 600,000 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio.
- Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 133,000 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio.
- L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - 225,000 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio.
Diversified Capital Builder Fund initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $121.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Diversified Capital Builder Fund initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $95.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Diversified Capital Builder Fund initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $127.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Diversified Capital Builder Fund added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Diversified Capital Builder Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $150.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: electroCore Inc (ECOR)
Diversified Capital Builder Fund sold out a holding in electroCore Inc. The sale prices were between $0.58 and $1.09, with an estimated average price of $0.84.
