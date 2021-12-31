Diversified Capital Builder Fund Buys PPG Industries Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Akamai Technologies Inc

New Purchases: PPG, AEP, DTE,

PPG, AEP, DTE, Added Positions: MU, ADI, AMD, TDY, QCOM,

MU, ADI, AMD, TDY, QCOM, Reduced Positions: ADBE, ABT, BMY, AKAM, ABBV, MA, MRK, TMO,

ADBE, ABT, BMY, AKAM, ABBV, MA, MRK, TMO, Sold Out: ECOR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PPG Industries Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Analog Devices Inc, DTE Energy Co, sells Adobe Inc, Abbott Laboratories, Akamai Technologies Inc, Mastercard Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified Capital Builder Fund. As of 2021Q4, Diversified Capital Builder Fund owns 56 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 150,000 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 470,000 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.62% Amphenol Corp (APH) - 600,000 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Synopsys Inc (SNPS) - 133,000 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) - 225,000 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio.

Diversified Capital Builder Fund initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $121.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 65,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Capital Builder Fund initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $95.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Capital Builder Fund initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $127.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Capital Builder Fund added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 23.53%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $75.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 210,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Capital Builder Fund added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $150.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified Capital Builder Fund sold out a holding in electroCore Inc. The sale prices were between $0.58 and $1.09, with an estimated average price of $0.84.