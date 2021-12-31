Diversified Income Builder Fund Buys Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Broadcom Inc, AbbVie Inc

- New Purchases: COST, MPWR, MDB, FB, MKTX, NTRA, DT, SMSN, T, TW, RPD, 9434, LIN, ICE, RGEN, BHVN, GSK, EVO, GILD, GM, WOOF, HUBS, SAN, ASML, DVN, CPRT, EW, BDEV, AVLR, HPQ, NSC, 3088, ALGM, 06110, OCSL, U, GNRC, OM, LESL, FIVE, NOW, TWLO, FND, ZI, BSX, NET, JAMF, JAMF, ZTS, TECH, PYPL, SQ, AZEK, FIGS, PZZA, PODD, VEEV, CWST, GOOG, ROKU, CMG, MGNI, SHLS, OLO, EL, SNAP, PYCR, V, WK, PCOR, ZEN, ABNB, BMBL, ENPH, TOST, PRTS, ACVA, SGEN, LZ, FVRR, FRSH, FRSH, LKOD, TWKS, 2395, CRWD, 600900, SBER, WING, TTD, ONGC, 02238, POLY, 00579, MRVI, CBAV3, SPALI-F, 1150, 7010, BILL, BPI, RNG, PRX, ALKT, 402340, AMK, LAD, SHOP,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, 105560, MA, CR, 017670, HCA, 03380, EMR, CMI, KMI, 8591, ADYEN, OR, ARCC, INDUSTOWER, 005935, TECHM, MCHP, SCCO, 03908, 03669, 09988, TLKM, BBRI, 2330, 03311, 02688, 051915, VALE3, CPA, 2317, BBSE3, 01109,
- Reduced Positions: ABBV, BMY, DHR, HZNP, 2301, TXN, QCOM, NVDA, TGT, KEYS, INGA, RUS, 00939, 03968, 005930, INFY, GAIL, 01929, 4190, POWERGRID, 2303, 3037, 01157, WSM, BPAC11, EMBASSY,
- Sold Out: XLE, AVGO, APH, SNPS, LHX, TMO, BERY, ADBE, AMGN, LDOS, 7267, TKR, AME, UPS, JBT, IBM, ABT, 7974, STX, AMD, SHW, MCK, POW, IEX, TDY, RIO, AKAM, MRK, UBSG, 8306, EMN, BDX, XLNX, HUN, F, CFG, AMUN, LYB, MU, RWT, IQV, BIO, TFII, ANSS, ATR, NBIX, HON, VRTX, WHR, ADSK, WLK, CW, BIIB, ADI, MKKGY, SBRCY, SEE, LUKOY, CE, TROX, MGL, 000651, FIVE, 000810, ROSN, LHC, 00813, B3SA3, 00288, IMP, DSKY, 03998, 00522,
These are the top 5 holdings of Diversified Income Builder Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,169 shares, 5.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.04%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,379 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 358.38%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,584 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 252.04%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,937 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.31%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 4,445 shares, 1.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
Diversified Income Builder Fund initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $532.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 4,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
Diversified Income Builder Fund initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $338.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 3,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
Diversified Income Builder Fund initiated holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $460.83 and $575.97, with an estimated average price of $516.88. The stock is now traded at around $409.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 4,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Diversified Income Builder Fund initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $195.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 6,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Diversified Income Builder Fund initiated holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84. The stock is now traded at around $342.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 4,447 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Natera Inc (NTRA)
Diversified Income Builder Fund initiated holding in Natera Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $42.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 19,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Diversified Income Builder Fund added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 358.38%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2936.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 2,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Diversified Income Builder Fund added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 252.04%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2648.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 2,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Diversified Income Builder Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 83.04%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $285.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 32,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Diversified Income Builder Fund added to a holding in Apple Inc by 88.31%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $158.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 38,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KB Financial Group Inc (105560)
Diversified Income Builder Fund added to a holding in KB Financial Group Inc by 665.64%. The purchase prices were between $52800 and $59100, with an estimated average price of $56382.3. The stock is now traded at around $53200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 30,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Diversified Income Builder Fund added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 142.27%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $324.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 5,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Diversified Income Builder Fund sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93.Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Diversified Income Builder Fund sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Diversified Income Builder Fund sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Diversified Income Builder Fund sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4.Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Diversified Income Builder Fund sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Diversified Income Builder Fund sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69.
