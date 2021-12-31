Utility and Telecommunications Fund Buys Evergy Inc, American Tower Corp, Amgen Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Comcast Corp, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: EVRG,
- Added Positions: AMT, AMGN, CNP, HD, DTE, UNH, JPM, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: V, CMCSA, MA, LNT, SO, AEP, ETR,
- Sold Out: PSX, DTM,
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 711,832 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio.
- Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 307,461 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio.
- Exelon Corp (EXC) - 404,591 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio.
- Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 217,240 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio.
- Southern Co (SO) - 287,721 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.33%
Utility and Telecommunications Fund initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $64.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 113,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Utility and Telecommunications Fund added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 68.46%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $232.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 56,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Utility and Telecommunications Fund added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 228.75%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $226.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 31,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Utility and Telecommunications Fund added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 71.66%. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 361,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Utility and Telecommunications Fund added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 95.17%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $317.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 18,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DTE Energy Co (DTE)
Utility and Telecommunications Fund added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 41.75%. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $127.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 103,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Utility and Telecommunications Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 87.37%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $491.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 14,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)
Utility and Telecommunications Fund sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55.Sold Out: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
Utility and Telecommunications Fund sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91.
