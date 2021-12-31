Utility and Telecommunications Fund Buys Evergy Inc, American Tower Corp, Amgen Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Comcast Corp, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: EVRG,

EVRG, Added Positions: AMT, AMGN, CNP, HD, DTE, UNH, JPM, CSCO,

AMT, AMGN, CNP, HD, DTE, UNH, JPM, CSCO, Reduced Positions: V, CMCSA, MA, LNT, SO, AEP, ETR,

V, CMCSA, MA, LNT, SO, AEP, ETR, Sold Out: PSX, DTM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Evergy Inc, American Tower Corp, Amgen Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, The Home Depot Inc, sells Visa Inc, Comcast Corp, Mastercard Inc, Alliant Energy Corp, Phillips 66 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Utility and Telecommunications Fund. As of 2021Q4, Utility and Telecommunications Fund owns 33 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Utility and Telecommunications Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/utility+and+telecommunications+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 711,832 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 307,461 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Exelon Corp (EXC) - 404,591 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Duke Energy Corp (DUK) - 217,240 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Southern Co (SO) - 287,721 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.33%

Utility and Telecommunications Fund initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.96 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $65.1. The stock is now traded at around $64.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 113,357 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utility and Telecommunications Fund added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 68.46%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $232.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 56,398 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utility and Telecommunications Fund added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 228.75%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $226.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 31,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utility and Telecommunications Fund added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 71.66%. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $28.09, with an estimated average price of $26.75. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 361,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utility and Telecommunications Fund added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 95.17%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $317.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 18,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utility and Telecommunications Fund added to a holding in DTE Energy Co by 41.75%. The purchase prices were between $108.34 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $114.4. The stock is now traded at around $127.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 103,797 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utility and Telecommunications Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 87.37%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $491.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 14,830 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Utility and Telecommunications Fund sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $68.67 and $83.73, with an estimated average price of $75.55.

Utility and Telecommunications Fund sold out a holding in DT Midstream Inc. The sale prices were between $45.53 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $47.91.