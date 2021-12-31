Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Precious Metals Fund Buys Kinross Gold Corp, Newmont Corp, SilverCrest Metals Inc, Sells Kestrel Gold Inc, , Silver Valley Metals Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Precious Metals Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Kinross Gold Corp, Newmont Corp, SilverCrest Metals Inc, B2Gold Corp, Pan American Silver Corp, sells Kestrel Gold Inc, , Silver Valley Metals Corp, Pretium Resources Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Precious Metals Fund. As of 2021Q4, Precious Metals Fund owns 38 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Precious Metals Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/precious+metals+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Precious Metals Fund
  1. Kinross Gold Corp (K) - 3,900,553 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 495,000 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45%
  3. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,021,723 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77%
  4. Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 1,575,000 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%
  5. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 255,802 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.75%
New Purchase: Kinross Gold Corp (K)

Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.83%. The holding were 3,900,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SilverCrest Metals Inc (SIL)

Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.53 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 715,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ascot Resources Ltd (AOT)

Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in Ascot Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.03 and $1.41, with an estimated average price of $1.22. The stock is now traded at around $1.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 94.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $77.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 255,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: B2Gold Corp (BTO)

Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in B2Gold Corp by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $5.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,050,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)

Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dundee Precious Metals Inc (DPM)

Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Dundee Precious Metals Inc by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $8.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Artemis Gold Inc (ARTG)

Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Artemis Gold Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.27 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $6.63. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SSR Mining Inc (SSRM)

Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in SSR Mining Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Kestrel Gold Inc (KGC)

Precious Metals Fund sold out a holding in Kestrel Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.1, with an estimated average price of $0.08.

Sold Out: Silver Valley Metals Corp (SILV)

Precious Metals Fund sold out a holding in Silver Valley Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $0.11 and $0.17, with an estimated average price of $0.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Precious Metals Fund. Also check out:

1. Precious Metals Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Precious Metals Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Precious Metals Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Precious Metals Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles