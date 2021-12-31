Precious Metals Fund Buys Kinross Gold Corp, Newmont Corp, SilverCrest Metals Inc, Sells Kestrel Gold Inc, , Silver Valley Metals Corp

New Purchases: K, SIL, AOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kinross Gold Corp, Newmont Corp, SilverCrest Metals Inc, B2Gold Corp, Pan American Silver Corp, sells Kestrel Gold Inc, , Silver Valley Metals Corp, Pretium Resources Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Precious Metals Fund. As of 2021Q4, Precious Metals Fund owns 38 stocks with a total value of $289 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kinross Gold Corp (K) - 3,900,553 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. New Position Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 495,000 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.45% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 1,021,723 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.77% Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) - 1,575,000 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56% Newmont Corp (NEM) - 255,802 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.75%

Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in Kinross Gold Corp. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $8.79, with an estimated average price of $7.56. The stock is now traded at around $7.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.83%. The holding were 3,900,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.53 and $12.16, with an estimated average price of $10.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 715,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Precious Metals Fund initiated holding in Ascot Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1.03 and $1.41, with an estimated average price of $1.22. The stock is now traded at around $1.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 94.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $56.75. The stock is now traded at around $77.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 255,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in B2Gold Corp by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $4.38 and $5.85, with an estimated average price of $5.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 3,050,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Pan American Silver Corp by 24.19%. The purchase prices were between $22.09 and $27.79, with an estimated average price of $25.23. The stock is now traded at around $27.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Dundee Precious Metals Inc by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $7.13 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $8.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 925,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in Artemis Gold Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.27 and $7.64, with an estimated average price of $6.63. The stock is now traded at around $6.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Precious Metals Fund added to a holding in SSR Mining Inc by 22.22%. The purchase prices were between $14.78 and $19.93, with an estimated average price of $17.18. The stock is now traded at around $22.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 275,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Precious Metals Fund sold out a holding in Kestrel Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.1, with an estimated average price of $0.08.

Precious Metals Fund sold out a holding in Silver Valley Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $0.11 and $0.17, with an estimated average price of $0.14.