Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Whitebox Advisors Llc Buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells , BHP Group PLC, R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Whitebox Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp, sells , BHP Group PLC, R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co, Parabellum Acquisition Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whitebox Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Whitebox Advisors Llc owns 758 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whitebox+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 650,000 shares, 18.43% of the total portfolio.
  2. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 6,825,000 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio.
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 300,000 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio.
  4. Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 2,019,797 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.37%
  5. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 191,109 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.48%
New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 555,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 555,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD)

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,739,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp (RNERU)

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CompoSecure Inc (CMPO)

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in CompoSecure Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $6.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM)

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW)

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $224.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 191,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 280,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 285.39%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 295,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Sohu.com Ltd (SOHU)

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sohu.com Ltd by 142.74%. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $22.6, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 231,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tenneco Inc (TEN)

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 69.54%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $12.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 425,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 216,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (XOG)

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Sold Out: Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL)

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.

Sold Out: Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV (DCRDU)

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.33.

Sold Out: Parabellum Acquisition Corp (PRBM.U)

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Sold Out: Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp (SVOK)

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Sold Out: World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp (WQGA.U)

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles