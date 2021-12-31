Whitebox Advisors Llc Buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Sells , BHP Group PLC, R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, Garrett Motion Inc, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp, sells , BHP Group PLC, R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co, Parabellum Acquisition Corp, Bill.com Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whitebox Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q4, Whitebox Advisors Llc owns 758 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 650,000 shares, 18.43% of the total portfolio. American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) - 6,825,000 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 300,000 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Valaris Ltd (VAL) - 2,019,797 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.37% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WTW) - 191,109 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.48%

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 555,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $7.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 1,739,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.06 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in CompoSecure Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $8.38. The stock is now traded at around $6.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitebox Advisors Llc initiated holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.75 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 375,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC by 20.48%. The purchase prices were between $225.84 and $248.52, with an estimated average price of $236.58. The stock is now traded at around $224.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 191,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 280,162 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Altice USA Inc by 285.39%. The purchase prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 295,307 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Sohu.com Ltd by 142.74%. The purchase prices were between $15.13 and $22.6, with an estimated average price of $18.77. The stock is now traded at around $17.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 231,994 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in Tenneco Inc by 69.54%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $15.12, with an estimated average price of $12.42. The stock is now traded at around $18.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 425,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitebox Advisors Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 36.55%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $23.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 216,674 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.02 and $69.23, with an estimated average price of $64.28.

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Bill.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $232.81 and $342.26, with an estimated average price of $282.63.

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp IV. The sale prices were between $10.04 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.33.

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Parabellum Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $10.23, with an estimated average price of $10.12.

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.74 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.87.

Whitebox Advisors Llc sold out a holding in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $10.14, with an estimated average price of $10.09.