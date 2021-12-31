Special Small Cap Value Fund Buys Custom Truck One Source Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Sells First Citizens BancShares Inc, Jackson Financial Inc, Fluor Corp

New Purchases: CTOS, KD, EEFT, SDIG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Custom Truck One Source Inc, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, Northern Oil & Gas Inc, sells First Citizens BancShares Inc, Jackson Financial Inc, Fluor Corp, Ballys Corp, Element Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Special Small Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q4, Special Small Cap Value Fund owns 125 stocks with a total value of $6.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 1,145,757 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.51% Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) - 3,180,397 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.72% Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) - 1,789,153 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.47% J&J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) - 1,062,421 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.18% Avient Corp (AVNT) - 2,849,701 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%

Special Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Custom Truck One Source Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.22 and $11.28, with an estimated average price of $8.59. The stock is now traded at around $8.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,475,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 1,071,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $114.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 141,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Small Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.87 and $33.26, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $10.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 184,989 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc by 160.29%. The purchase prices were between $8.75 and $15.6, with an estimated average price of $11.54. The stock is now traded at around $14.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,418,271 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc by 138.69%. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $25.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 678,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 29.48%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 903,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Southwestern Energy Co by 20.35%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.59, with an estimated average price of $4.97. The stock is now traded at around $5.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,462,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 20.27%. The purchase prices were between $25.66 and $32.41, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $24.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,324,112 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Small Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Ecovyst Inc by 21.43%. The purchase prices were between $9.55 and $13.19, with an estimated average price of $10.9. The stock is now traded at around $10.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,293,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Small Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Fluor Corp. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.43.