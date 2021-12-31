Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Common Stock Fund Buys Regal Rexnord Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, Sells Mimecast, Zurn Water Solutions Corp,

Investment company Common Stock Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Regal Rexnord Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, WalkMe, Deckers Outdoor Corp, sells Mimecast, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, , Discover Financial Services, Levi Strauss during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Common Stock Fund. As of 2021Q4, Common Stock Fund owns 85 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Common Stock Fund
  1. Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 130,717 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05%
  2. Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 104,419 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  3. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) - 32,502 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  4. Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 213,920 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
  5. Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 194,334 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

Common Stock Fund initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 94,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)

Common Stock Fund initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88. The stock is now traded at around $425.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 29,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Common Stock Fund initiated holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.96 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 158,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: WalkMe Ltd (WKME)

Common Stock Fund initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $27.34, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 639,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Common Stock Fund initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $259.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 26,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Common Stock Fund initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 65,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Common Stock Fund added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 55.73%. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 484,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Common Stock Fund added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 29.57%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 352,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: (STL)

Common Stock Fund added to a holding in by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 513,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Common Stock Fund added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 130.08%. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $45.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 150,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Honest Co Inc (HNST)

Common Stock Fund added to a holding in The Honest Co Inc by 61.30%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 814,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Common Stock Fund added to a holding in Bumble Inc by 38.30%. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 236,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Common Stock Fund sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66.

Sold Out: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Common Stock Fund sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Sold Out: (COR)

Common Stock Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Common Stock Fund sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.

Sold Out: Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI)

Common Stock Fund sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $23.04 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.83.

Sold Out: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Common Stock Fund sold out a holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.04 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $8.04.

Reduced: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Common Stock Fund reduced to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 30.8%. The sale prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $65.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Common Stock Fund still held 224,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Common Stock Fund reduced to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 50.05%. The sale prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $228.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Common Stock Fund still held 28,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Common Stock Fund reduced to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 26.16%. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $57.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Common Stock Fund still held 336,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Genpact Ltd (G)

Common Stock Fund reduced to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 31.13%. The sale prices were between $47.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $41.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Common Stock Fund still held 218,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Service Corp International (SCI)

Common Stock Fund reduced to a holding in Service Corp International by 41.01%. The sale prices were between $61.14 and $71.25, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Common Stock Fund still held 110,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE)

Common Stock Fund reduced to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 20.4%. The sale prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Common Stock Fund still held 101,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.



