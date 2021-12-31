Common Stock Fund Buys Regal Rexnord Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, Sells Mimecast, Zurn Water Solutions Corp,

New Purchases: RRX, TDY, QTWO, WKME, DECK, WMS, SHC, PLAN, TGLS,

RRX, TDY, QTWO, WKME, DECK, WMS, SHC, PLAN, TGLS, Added Positions: PD, AMH, STL, SDGR, NOMD, HNST, BMBL, DAN, MTX, ZEN, IAA, ACGL, MHK, KWR, SUI, ULTA, PLNT, XBI, HMHC, RGA, BURL, WLK, BKI, HUM, EVOP, AZEK, AXS, SRCL, REAL, EGHT, RSKD,

PD, AMH, STL, SDGR, NOMD, HNST, BMBL, DAN, MTX, ZEN, IAA, ACGL, MHK, KWR, SUI, ULTA, PLNT, XBI, HMHC, RGA, BURL, WLK, BKI, HUM, EVOP, AZEK, AXS, SRCL, REAL, EGHT, RSKD, Reduced Positions: MRVL, TSCO, ON, G, SCI, IR, CBOE, DNB, CCK, CDXS, SPSC, RSG, RVLV, AZTA, NEWR, CHD, FCPT, ST, BIO, CSL, DOOR, LIVN, URI, SBAC, VICI, ATKR, STLD, JACK, HQY, AL, AWI, ASH, ITGR, APG, INST, INST, HAE, FICO, ELF, ESNT, LSI, PNFP, CNO, RJF, SAGE, NBIX,

MRVL, TSCO, ON, G, SCI, IR, CBOE, DNB, CCK, CDXS, SPSC, RSG, RVLV, AZTA, NEWR, CHD, FCPT, ST, BIO, CSL, DOOR, LIVN, URI, SBAC, VICI, ATKR, STLD, JACK, HQY, AL, AWI, ASH, ITGR, APG, INST, INST, HAE, FICO, ELF, ESNT, LSI, PNFP, CNO, RJF, SAGE, NBIX, Sold Out: MIME, ZWS, COR, DFS, LEVI, PAYA, LH, FAF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Regal Rexnord Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Q2 Holdings Inc, WalkMe, Deckers Outdoor Corp, sells Mimecast, Zurn Water Solutions Corp, , Discover Financial Services, Levi Strauss during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Common Stock Fund. As of 2021Q4, Common Stock Fund owns 85 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Sun Communities Inc (SUI) - 130,717 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.05% Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 104,419 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (BIO) - 32,502 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 213,920 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3% Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 194,334 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%

Common Stock Fund initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 94,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund initiated holding in Teledyne Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $411.52 and $452.34, with an estimated average price of $434.88. The stock is now traded at around $425.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 29,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund initiated holding in Q2 Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.96 and $89.03, with an estimated average price of $80.74. The stock is now traded at around $57.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 158,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $27.34, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 639,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $259.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 26,943 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 65,893 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 55.73%. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 484,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 29.57%. The purchase prices were between $38.2 and $43.61, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $39.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 352,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund added to a holding in by 33.41%. The purchase prices were between $23.75 and $27.46, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 513,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 130.08%. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $45.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 150,775 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund added to a holding in The Honest Co Inc by 61.30%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 814,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund added to a holding in Bumble Inc by 38.30%. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $56.6, with an estimated average price of $42.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 236,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66.

Common Stock Fund sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Common Stock Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Common Stock Fund sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $106.13 and $132.99, with an estimated average price of $118.13.

Common Stock Fund sold out a holding in Levi Strauss & Co. The sale prices were between $23.04 and $28.28, with an estimated average price of $25.83.

Common Stock Fund sold out a holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.04 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $8.04.

Common Stock Fund reduced to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 30.8%. The sale prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $65.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Common Stock Fund still held 224,895 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund reduced to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 50.05%. The sale prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31. The stock is now traded at around $228.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.54%. Common Stock Fund still held 28,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund reduced to a holding in ON Semiconductor Corp by 26.16%. The sale prices were between $41.9 and $69.78, with an estimated average price of $57.07. The stock is now traded at around $57.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Common Stock Fund still held 336,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund reduced to a holding in Genpact Ltd by 31.13%. The sale prices were between $47.64 and $53.66, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $41.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Common Stock Fund still held 218,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund reduced to a holding in Service Corp International by 41.01%. The sale prices were between $61.14 and $71.25, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Common Stock Fund still held 110,516 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Common Stock Fund reduced to a holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc by 20.4%. The sale prices were between $120.84 and $135.07, with an estimated average price of $129.11. The stock is now traded at around $114.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Common Stock Fund still held 101,927 shares as of 2021-12-31.