Index Asset Allocation Fund Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, EPAM Systems Inc, Signature Bank, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, , Hanesbrands Inc

- New Purchases: BRK.B, EPAM, SBNY, FDS, SEDG,
- Added Positions: O, CTRA, INTU, PKI, ILMN, MOS, PENN, LYV, PWR, KHC, STT, BKR, CNP, UDR, UA, VTR, WELL,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOG, JPM, GOOGL, BAC, HD, JNJ, PG, TSLA, V, WFC, HCA, HON, INTC, LRCX, LLY, LOW, MPC, MA, MCD, MRK, MS, NFLX, NEE, NKE, NVDA, ORCL, PYPL, PEP, PFE, PM, QCOM, RTX, TGT, TXN, TMO, T, ABT, ABBV, ADBE, AMD, AXP, AIG, AMGN, AMAT, BK, BLK, BMY, AVGO, CI, CSX, COF, CAT, CHTR, CVX, CSCO, C, KO, CMCSA, COP, COST, DHR, DE, DIS, EBAY, XOM, FIS, UNP, UNH, VZ, WMT, AON, ACN, LIN, MDT, CB, FISV, FE, FLT, F, FTNT, FTV, FBHS, FOXA, FOX, BEN, FCX, AJG, GPS, IT, GNRC, GD, GE, GIS, GM, GPC, GILD, GPN, GL, GWW, HPQ, HIG, HAS, PEAK, JKHY, HSY, HES, HPE, HLT, HOLX, HRL, HST, HWM, HUM, JBHT, HBAN, HII, IPGP, IEX, IDXX, ITW, INCY, ICE, IBM, IP, IPG, ISRG, IQV, IRM, J, JNPR, KLAC, K, KEY, KEYS, KMB, KMI, KR, LKQ, LHX, LH, LVS, EL, LDOS, LEN, LNC, LMT, L, LUMN, MTB, MGM, MSCI, MRO, MKTX, MMC, MAR, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCK, MET, MTD, MU, MAA, MHK, TAP, MDLZ, MNST, MCO, MSI, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, NTAP, NWL, NEM, NWS, NI, NSC, NTRS, NOC, NLOK, NUE, ORLY, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, OGN, OTIS, PNC, PPG, PPL, PVH, PTC, PCAR, PKG, PH, PAYX, PAYC, PBCT, PSX, PNW, PXD, POOL, TROW, PFG, PGR, PLD, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, QRVO, RL, RJF, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, ROK, ROL, ROP, ROST, SPGI, SBAC, SIVB, HSIC, SLB, SCHW, SEE, SRE, SHW, SPG, SWKS, AOS, SJM, SNA, SO, LUV, SWK, SBUX, SYK, SNPS, SYF, SYY, TJX, TMUS, TTWO, TPR, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, MMM, TSCO, TDG, TRV, TRMB, TFC, TWTR, AFL, AES, ABMD, ATVI, AAP, A, APD, AKAM, ALK, ALB, ALGN, LNT, ALL, MO, AEE, AAL, AMT, AWK, ABC, AMP, AME, APH, ADI, ANSS, ANTM, APA, ADM, ANET, AIZ, ADSK, ADP, AZO, AVB, AVY, BLL, BBWI, BAX, BDX, WRB, BBY, BIIB, BA, BKNG, BWA, BXP, BSX, BRO, BF.B, CBOE, CBRE, CDW, CF, CHRW, CME, CMS, CVS, CDNS, CZR, CPB, CAH, KMX, CARR, CE, CNC, CERN, CRL, CMG, CHD, CINF, CFG, CLX, CTSH, CL, CMA, CAG, ED, STZ, COO, CPRT, GLW, CTVA, CCI, CMI, DHI, DTE, DXC, DRI, DVA, DAL, XRAY, DVN, DXCM, FANG, DFS, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, DG, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DOW, DUK, DD, EOG, EMN, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ENPH, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, ETSY, EVRG, ES, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FMC, FAST, FRT, FDX, FFIV, FITB, TSN, USB, ULTA, UAA, UAL, UPS, URI, UHS, VFC, VLO, VRSN, VRSK, VRTX, VTRS, VNO, VMC, WEC, WAB, WBA, WM, WAT, WST, WRK, WY, WHR, WMB, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, XYL, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, ZTS, ALLE, AMCR, ETN, RE, INFO, IVZ, JCI, APTV, NLSN, NCLH, STX, PNR, STE, TT, WTW, GRMN, TEL, LYB, NXPI, RCL,
- Sold Out: BRK/B, KSU, HBI, LEG, WU,
These are the top 5 holdings of Index Asset Allocation Fund
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 422,773 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 203,654 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,831 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,160 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 22,065 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
Index Asset Allocation Fund initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $325.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 49,675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
Index Asset Allocation Fund initiated holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $564.07 and $717.49, with an estimated average price of $644.62. The stock is now traded at around $188.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Index Asset Allocation Fund initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $407.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Signature Bank (SBNY)
Index Asset Allocation Fund initiated holding in Signature Bank. The purchase prices were between $289.16 and $339.63, with an estimated average price of $312.64. The stock is now traded at around $309.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Index Asset Allocation Fund initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $255.27 and $368.33, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $315.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Index Asset Allocation Fund added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 43.34%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $64.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Index Asset Allocation Fund added to a holding in Coterra Energy Inc by 100.82%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK/B)
Index Asset Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $277.5 and $277.5, with an estimated average price of $277.5.Sold Out: (KSU)
Index Asset Allocation Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)
Index Asset Allocation Fund sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $21.29, with an estimated average price of $18.37.Sold Out: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Index Asset Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98.Sold Out: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)
Index Asset Allocation Fund sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.
