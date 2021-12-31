Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Small Cap Fund Buys WalkMe, Regal Rexnord Corp, Sotera Health Co, Sells , Mimecast, First American Financial Corp

Investment company Small Cap Fund (Current Portfolio) buys WalkMe, Regal Rexnord Corp, Sotera Health Co, Anaplan Inc, The Honest Co Inc, sells , Mimecast, First American Financial Corp, Paya Holdings Inc, AngioDynamics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Small Cap Fund. As of 2021Q4, Small Cap Fund owns 91 stocks with a total value of $54 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Small Cap Fund
  1. LivaNova PLC (LIVN) - 15,010 shares, 2.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
  2. Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 11,011 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
  3. Masonite International Corp (DOOR) - 9,649 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
  4. APi Group Corp (APG) - 40,428 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62%
  5. Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH) - 9,342 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
New Purchase: WalkMe Ltd (WKME)

Small Cap Fund initiated holding in WalkMe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.81 and $27.34, with an estimated average price of $22.3. The stock is now traded at around $13.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 30,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sotera Health Co (SHC)

Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Sotera Health Co. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $27.28, with an estimated average price of $23.86. The stock is now traded at around $19.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 16,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)

Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 7,382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Honest Co Inc (HNST)

Small Cap Fund added to a holding in The Honest Co Inc by 128.18%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $8.75. The stock is now traded at around $5.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 67,206 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ViewRay Inc (VRAY)

Small Cap Fund added to a holding in ViewRay Inc by 69.25%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $7.59, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $3.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 127,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 39.87%. The purchase prices were between $77.1 and $95.91, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $83.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 7,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PagerDuty Inc (PD)

Small Cap Fund added to a holding in PagerDuty Inc by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $30.98 and $43.51, with an estimated average price of $38.57. The stock is now traded at around $29.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 21,416 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Neuronetics Inc (STIM)

Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Neuronetics Inc by 115.91%. The purchase prices were between $3.87 and $6.59, with an estimated average price of $4.86. The stock is now traded at around $3.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

Small Cap Fund added to a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF by 25.02%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $87.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (COR)

Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.

Sold Out: Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Mimecast Ltd. The sale prices were between $62.2 and $84.53, with an estimated average price of $75.66.

Sold Out: First American Financial Corp (FAF)

Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in First American Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $68.28 and $78.66, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Sold Out: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $6.04 and $10.43, with an estimated average price of $8.04.

Sold Out: Mesa Laboratories Inc (MLAB)

Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Mesa Laboratories Inc. The sale prices were between $295.95 and $332.41, with an estimated average price of $314.26.

Reduced: AngioDynamics Inc (ANGO)

Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in AngioDynamics Inc by 32.7%. The sale prices were between $24.35 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $27.64. The stock is now traded at around $23.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.46%. Small Cap Fund still held 19,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Service Corp International (SCI)

Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Service Corp International by 29.47%. The sale prices were between $61.14 and $71.25, with an estimated average price of $66.61. The stock is now traded at around $60.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Small Cap Fund still held 9,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)

Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Herc Holdings Inc by 27.09%. The sale prices were between $153.83 and $196.39, with an estimated average price of $176.52. The stock is now traded at around $145.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Small Cap Fund still held 3,618 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp by 23.25%. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Small Cap Fund still held 10,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc by 22.49%. The sale prices were between $62.64 and $79.94, with an estimated average price of $72.39. The stock is now traded at around $58.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Small Cap Fund still held 10,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Codexis Inc (CDXS)

Small Cap Fund reduced to a holding in Codexis Inc by 51.4%. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $41.78, with an estimated average price of $33.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Small Cap Fund still held 6,046 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Small Cap Fund. Also check out:

