Special Mid Cap Value Fund Buys Donaldson Co Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Sells Invitation Homes Inc, General Dynamics Corp, United Rentals Inc

- New Purchases: WEN,
- Added Positions: DCI, EEFT, VLO, GTES, DHI, REYN, MTZ, HUM, DOX, FMC, APG, THG, NCR, AER, ZBH, SWK, LEA, EOG, XOP,
- Reduced Positions: INVH, BJ, ALL, CBRE, MAS, NOV, ELS, ALC, ZION, LPLA, BBY, CSL, DSEY, BRO, LW, JNPR, RF, HELE, FITB, J, ACC, IS, L, PACW, HES,
- Sold Out: GD, URI, LMACA,
- Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 1,962,100 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 6,414,900 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
- Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 5,445,000 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
- Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 8,230,100 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 3,354,700 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54%
Special Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 312,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)
Special Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 61.93%. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,990,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT)
Special Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $114.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,539,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Special Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,180,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES)
Special Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,169,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: THG PLC (THG)
Special Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in THG PLC by 78.07%. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $4.67, with an estimated average price of $2.38. The stock is now traded at around $0.851000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,059,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Special Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98.Sold Out: United Rentals Inc (URI)
Special Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.Sold Out: Liberty Media Acquisition Corp (LMACA)
Special Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.27.
