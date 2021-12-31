Special Mid Cap Value Fund Buys Donaldson Co Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Sells Invitation Homes Inc, General Dynamics Corp, United Rentals Inc

New Purchases: WEN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Donaldson Co Inc, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Valero Energy Corp, Gates Industrial Corp PLC, THG PLC, sells Invitation Homes Inc, General Dynamics Corp, United Rentals Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Allstate Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Special Mid Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q4, Special Mid Cap Value Fund owns 68 stocks with a total value of $12.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 1,962,100 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 6,414,900 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 5,445,000 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93% Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 8,230,100 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 3,354,700 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.54%

Special Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in The Wendy's Co. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $22.25. The stock is now traded at around $21.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 312,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Donaldson Co Inc by 61.93%. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 2,990,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 28.37%. The purchase prices were between $101.37 and $135.45, with an estimated average price of $118.58. The stock is now traded at around $114.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,539,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 22.91%. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 2,180,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Gates Industrial Corp PLC by 26.85%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.38. The stock is now traded at around $15.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,169,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in THG PLC by 78.07%. The purchase prices were between $1.67 and $4.67, with an estimated average price of $2.38. The stock is now traded at around $0.851000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,059,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Special Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98.

Special Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in United Rentals Inc. The sale prices were between $321.98 and $392.79, with an estimated average price of $356.37.

Special Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Liberty Media Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.05 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $10.27.