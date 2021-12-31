C&B Mid Cap Value Fund Buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Baxter International Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Sells CBRE Group Inc, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, Steelcase Inc

New Purchases: ATVI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Activision Blizzard Inc, Baxter International Inc, Hanesbrands Inc, Dentsply Sirona Inc, Allstate Corp, sells CBRE Group Inc, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, Steelcase Inc, Syneos Health Inc, RenaissanceRe Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, C&B Mid Cap Value Fund. As of 2021Q4, C&B Mid Cap Value Fund owns 48 stocks with a total value of $711 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Helen Of Troy Ltd (HELE) - 118,050 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.28% Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 200,266 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.84% Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) - 545,100 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 364,000 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) - 540,130 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.7%

C&B Mid Cap Value Fund initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 183,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C&B Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 119.22%. The purchase prices were between $74.57 and $87.19, with an estimated average price of $80.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 165,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C&B Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 67.04%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.28, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $15.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 754,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C&B Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 27.88%. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $50.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 295,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C&B Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 45.71%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $122.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 83,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C&B Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Perrigo Co PLC by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.79 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $37.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 373,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C&B Mid Cap Value Fund added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 22.58%. The purchase prices were between $171.07 and $196.61, with an estimated average price of $184.83. The stock is now traded at around $149.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 69,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

C&B Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $95.02 and $108.58, with an estimated average price of $102.58.

C&B Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. The sale prices were between $28.5 and $37.94, with an estimated average price of $32.82.

C&B Mid Cap Value Fund sold out a holding in Steelcase Inc. The sale prices were between $10.95 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.03.