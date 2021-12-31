Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Enterprise Fund Buys Five9 Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Clarivate PLC, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Carvana Co, Guardant Health Inc

Investment company Enterprise Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Five9 Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Clarivate PLC, DoorDash Inc, Inari Medical Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc, Carvana Co, Guardant Health Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Chemed Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enterprise Fund. As of 2021Q4, Enterprise Fund owns 51 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Enterprise Fund
  1. Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 249,816 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18%
  2. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 21,635 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  3. DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 66,777 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.34%
  4. MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 67,702 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
  5. Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 178,100 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.73%
New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Enterprise Fund initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 171,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

Enterprise Fund initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 125,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Enterprise Fund initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 751,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Enterprise Fund initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 117,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Inari Medical Inc (NARI)

Enterprise Fund added to a holding in Inari Medical Inc by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $76.51 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 226,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Enterprise Fund added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $132.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 119,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Block Inc (SQ)

Enterprise Fund added to a holding in Block Inc by 29.89%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $108.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 114,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Doximity Inc (DOCS)

Enterprise Fund added to a holding in Doximity Inc by 68.11%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 163,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Enterprise Fund added to a holding in Natera Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $42.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 167,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Enterprise Fund sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Enterprise Fund sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Enterprise Fund sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Enterprise Fund sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Enterprise Fund sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45.

Sold Out: Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Enterprise Fund sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.



