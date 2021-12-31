Enterprise Fund Buys Five9 Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Clarivate PLC, Sells Zillow Group Inc, Carvana Co, Guardant Health Inc

New Purchases: FIVN, AXON, CLVT, DASH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Five9 Inc, Axon Enterprise Inc, Clarivate PLC, DoorDash Inc, Inari Medical Inc, sells Zillow Group Inc, Carvana Co, Guardant Health Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Chemed Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enterprise Fund. As of 2021Q4, Enterprise Fund owns 51 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) - 249,816 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.18% Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) - 21,635 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% DexCom Inc (DXCM) - 66,777 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.34% MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 67,702 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42% Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 178,100 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.73%

Enterprise Fund initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 171,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Fund initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 125,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Fund initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 751,833 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Fund initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $89.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 117,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Fund added to a holding in Inari Medical Inc by 48.43%. The purchase prices were between $76.51 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.85. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 226,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Fund added to a holding in Spotify Technology SA by 25.39%. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $132.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 119,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Fund added to a holding in Block Inc by 29.89%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $108.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 114,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Fund added to a holding in Doximity Inc by 68.11%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 163,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Fund added to a holding in Natera Inc by 24.94%. The purchase prices were between $86.26 and $119, with an estimated average price of $103.38. The stock is now traded at around $42.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 167,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Fund sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $204.12 and $303.18, with an estimated average price of $274.34.

Enterprise Fund sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Enterprise Fund sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.

Enterprise Fund sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

Enterprise Fund sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45.

Enterprise Fund sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.