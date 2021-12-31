Discovery Fund Buys Five9 Inc, Clarivate PLC, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Sells Align Technology Inc, Twilio Inc, Guardant Health Inc

New Purchases: FIVN, CLVT, WMS, ROKU, AZTA, INSP, PI, ONON, MQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Five9 Inc, Clarivate PLC, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Global E Online, sells Align Technology Inc, Twilio Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Chegg Inc, Chemed Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Discovery Fund. As of 2021Q4, Discovery Fund owns 66 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 172,463 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.03% Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 567,506 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. New Position Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 291,914 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77% Globant SA (GLOB) - 222,345 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79% MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 47,132 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82%

Discovery Fund initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 567,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discovery Fund initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,888,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discovery Fund initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 297,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discovery Fund initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $110.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 138,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discovery Fund initiated holding in Azenta Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.98 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $81.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 300,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discovery Fund initiated holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.57 and $280.17, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $222.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 108,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discovery Fund added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 498.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $69.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 617,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discovery Fund added to a holding in Global E Online Ltd by 248.50%. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 766,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discovery Fund added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 53.15%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 323,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discovery Fund added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 68.21%. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $149.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 249,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discovery Fund added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 36.69%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 267,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discovery Fund added to a holding in Doximity Inc by 62.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 383,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.

Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45.

Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.