Discovery Fund Buys Five9 Inc, Clarivate PLC, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Sells Align Technology Inc, Twilio Inc, Guardant Health Inc

Investment company Discovery Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Five9 Inc, Clarivate PLC, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, Global E Online, sells Align Technology Inc, Twilio Inc, Guardant Health Inc, Chegg Inc, Chemed Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Discovery Fund. As of 2021Q4, Discovery Fund owns 66 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Discovery Fund
  1. MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 172,463 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.03%
  2. Five9 Inc (FIVN) - 567,506 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 291,914 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.77%
  4. Globant SA (GLOB) - 222,345 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.79%
  5. MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 47,132 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82%
New Purchase: Five9 Inc (FIVN)

Discovery Fund initiated holding in Five9 Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.25 and $166.52, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 567,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)

Discovery Fund initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $14.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 1,888,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS)

Discovery Fund initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 297,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roku Inc (ROKU)

Discovery Fund initiated holding in Roku Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9. The stock is now traded at around $110.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 138,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Azenta Inc (AZTA)

Discovery Fund initiated holding in Azenta Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.98 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $81.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 300,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

Discovery Fund initiated holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.57 and $280.17, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $222.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 108,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)

Discovery Fund added to a holding in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc by 498.03%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $81.11, with an estimated average price of $69.68. The stock is now traded at around $69.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 617,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)

Discovery Fund added to a holding in Global E Online Ltd by 248.50%. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 766,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

Discovery Fund added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 53.15%. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $130.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 323,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amedisys Inc (AMED)

Discovery Fund added to a holding in Amedisys Inc by 68.21%. The purchase prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94. The stock is now traded at around $149.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 249,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Discovery Fund added to a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 36.69%. The purchase prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28. The stock is now traded at around $103.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 267,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Doximity Inc (DOCS)

Discovery Fund added to a holding in Doximity Inc by 62.44%. The purchase prices were between $48.39 and $86.15, with an estimated average price of $64.58. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 383,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $248.17 and $369.23, with an estimated average price of $297.96.

Sold Out: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Guardant Health Inc. The sale prices were between $88.71 and $120.43, with an estimated average price of $103.33.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Sold Out: Chemed Corp (CHE)

Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Chemed Corp. The sale prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45.

Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Discovery Fund sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.



