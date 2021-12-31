Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Opportunity Fund Buys The AZEK Co Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Sells Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Align Technology Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Opportunity Fund (Current Portfolio) buys The AZEK Co Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Schrodinger Inc, Riskified, sells Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Align Technology Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Marvell Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opportunity Fund. As of 2021Q4, Opportunity Fund owns 59 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opportunity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opportunity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Opportunity Fund
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 36,624 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 580,528 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,586 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 225,658 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 281,009 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%
New Purchase: The AZEK Co Inc (AZEK)

Opportunity Fund initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 678,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)

Opportunity Fund initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 177,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Opportunity Fund initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $259.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 63,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Opportunity Fund added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 125.62%. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $45.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 295,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Riskified Ltd (RSKD)

Opportunity Fund added to a holding in Riskified Ltd by 49.34%. The purchase prices were between $7.57 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 687,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Opportunity Fund sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Opportunity Fund sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Opportunity Fund sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02.



Here is the complete portfolio of Opportunity Fund. Also check out:

1. Opportunity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Opportunity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Opportunity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Opportunity Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles