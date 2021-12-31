Opportunity Fund Buys The AZEK Co Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Sells Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Align Technology Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co

New Purchases: AZEK, RRX, DECK,

AZEK, RRX, DECK, Added Positions: BURL, SDGR, FIS, FB, EQIX, FTCH, RSKD, AMZN, FICO, CRM,

BURL, SDGR, FIS, FB, EQIX, FTCH, RSKD, AMZN, FICO, CRM, Reduced Positions: MRVL, GOOG, IR, TMO, G, SPGI, CHD, OTIS, URI, AAPL, TXN, WDAY, RSG, PANW, MA, HD, FTV, TDY, UNH, NOW, SUI, SYY, TMUS, ULTA, VICI, LIVN, MMC, ICE, DNB, DG, CSL, MDT, BSX, BIO, ASH, APH, AMT, A, MTX, CB, SCHW, SPXC, AL, VTRS, STLD, CME,

MRVL, GOOG, IR, TMO, G, SPGI, CHD, OTIS, URI, AAPL, TXN, WDAY, RSG, PANW, MA, HD, FTV, TDY, UNH, NOW, SUI, SYY, TMUS, ULTA, VICI, LIVN, MMC, ICE, DNB, DG, CSL, MDT, BSX, BIO, ASH, APH, AMT, A, MTX, CB, SCHW, SPXC, AL, VTRS, STLD, CME, Sold Out: ZWS, ALGN, SHW,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The AZEK Co Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Schrodinger Inc, Riskified, sells Zurn Water Solutions Corp, Align Technology Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Marvell Technology Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Opportunity Fund. As of 2021Q4, Opportunity Fund owns 59 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Opportunity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/opportunity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 36,624 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.37% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 580,528 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 26,586 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 225,658 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 281,009 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%

Opportunity Fund initiated holding in The AZEK Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.96 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $39.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 678,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opportunity Fund initiated holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74. The stock is now traded at around $156.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 177,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opportunity Fund initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $330.7 and $438.3, with an estimated average price of $387.32. The stock is now traded at around $259.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 63,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opportunity Fund added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 125.62%. The purchase prices were between $33.38 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $45.27. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 295,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opportunity Fund added to a holding in Riskified Ltd by 49.34%. The purchase prices were between $7.57 and $20.78, with an estimated average price of $14.01. The stock is now traded at around $6.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 687,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Opportunity Fund sold out a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $31.28 and $37.9, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Opportunity Fund sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Opportunity Fund sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02.