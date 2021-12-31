Disciplined Small Cap Fund Buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Sells Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc

New Purchases: CIVI, CIVI, BJ, OPCH, PBH, STAR, ATLC, IMXI, MTX, BHR, PRTA, FISI, OCDX, SATS, FFWM, HAFC, RIOT, NATR, MTDR, NSA, EMKR, FRBA, BTU, SONO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Option Care Health Inc, iStar Inc, sells Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, Independent Bank Corp (Ionia MI), R1 RCM Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Disciplined Small Cap Fund. As of 2021Q4, Disciplined Small Cap Fund owns 298 stocks with a total value of $25 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ArcBest Corp (ARCB) - 1,844 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.94% Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 2,687 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22% Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,475 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.37% Mimecast Ltd (MIME) - 2,555 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09% SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) - 1,420 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%

Disciplined Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $71.93, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.92 and $63.3, with an estimated average price of $59.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 193.39%. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $91.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Urban Edge Properties by 92.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Otter Tail Corp by 189.39%. The purchase prices were between $56.95 and $71.42, with an estimated average price of $64.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 139.83%. The purchase prices were between $21.21 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $26.09. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc by 171.05%. The purchase prices were between $8.27 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $22.6.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Independent Bank Corp (Ionia MI). The sale prices were between $21.72 and $24.43, with an estimated average price of $22.9.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in R1 RCM Inc. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $24.01.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in BancFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $61.81 and $70.98, with an estimated average price of $66.19.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Disciplined Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94.