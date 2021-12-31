Disciplined Small Cap Fund Buys Civitas Resources Inc, Civitas Resources Inc, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc, Sells Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: CIVI, CIVI, BJ, OPCH, PBH, STAR, ATLC, IMXI, MTX, BHR, PRTA, FISI, OCDX, SATS, FFWM, HAFC, RIOT, NATR, MTDR, NSA, EMKR, FRBA, BTU, SONO,
- Added Positions: AMN, BLMN, UE, OTTR, TARS, VVNT, FBP, OII, PCRX, CLF, FMTX, SAFM, HALO, SXC, TITN, KNSA, SM, IDCC, NBR,
- Reduced Positions: AMEH, SWX, KZR, ANDE, BEPC, WIRE, CTLT, ROCC, ROCC, ROCC, ARCB, EPAM, CYTK, MTZ, GOGO, BZH, ENPH, NEX, VRAY, AHT, SPSC, ABG, PRFT, RMNI, MIME, NTLA, MGY, NMRK, BLDR, CNO, DECK, DIOD, EME, EVC, HELE, MED, MLI, OMCL, STAA, SF, THC, USNA, IGT, HI, EVTC, ASIX, AIT, FR, GEF, NSIT, ZD, NBTB, NXST, PFBC, MODV, RUSHA, SRDX, TTEC, TBBK, UCTT, WTS, WABC, ZUMZ, EVR, ENSG, TNET, DAN, MYRG, SEM, GDOT, BKU, TROX, VAC, GMED, BCC, TMHC, ATEN, GNL, ATKR, ICHR, SGH, AMRX, HTH, HCKT, BIG, CIEN, CMC, FBNC, GNW, GTN, HIBB, KELYA, MHO, MTH, MYE, NWE, OFG, OSTK, PENN, PDCE, RDN, RGEN, SANM, DHC, SSD, SHOO, STC, TTEK, TCBK, WCC, AAWW, PRG, POR, EXLS, PDM, FN, WD, STAG, CUBI, REGI, GMRE, APAM, CWEN.A, ESNT, ITCI, ATRA, UPLD, ENVA, WBT, ORGO, CPLG, CABA, FLWS, NSP, AEIS, ALG, AEL, ARNA, MTOR, BGFV, BCRX, BKH, APYX, BYD, EAT, BRKL, CACI, CCNE, PRDO, CNC, FIX, EBF, EFSC, FRME, GT, GSBC, HWC, IDA, ISBC, KBH, LGND, MTG, MKSI, MEIP, MMS, MOG.A, OMI, PLXS, STL, RIGL, SGMO, SCHN, SIGI, SMP, SNX, XPER, UNFI, UEIC, VRNT, INT, VNDA, COWN, PRIM, ARAY, LRN, APPS, QNST, GNRC, FIBK, HZNP, BERY, PFSI, FATE, CTT, RARE, CTRE, LNTH, DEA, UNIT, BPMC, SPNE, BLD, OOMA, PJT, PFGC, GMS, SELB, SMPL, TENB, ARLO, KOD, GOSS, ARNC, KYMR, OM, HRTX, AEO, THRM, ARWR, BBBY, CBZ, FORM, FDP, GTY, JBSS, FIZZ, NHI, ODP, PLUG, NXGN, SPWR, ULH, WRLD, ZYXI, KOP, FOLD, GBOX, SUPN, AHH, SAIC, IBP, MGNI, LTRPA, WK, WING, PTGX, JNCE, VERI, SFIX, SAIL, KDNY, SEER, FCEL, FF, BE, NKLA,
- Sold Out: PKOH, IBCP, RCM, BANF, AMED, CONE, TACO, VIA, FHI, HAE, MGRC, EXEL, VVI, KMPR, FRTA, NVCR, STNG, ILPT, ATRS, MCB, BDTX, LOPE, HMTV, IRBT, SXT, CNCE, CURO, SGTX, ACIW, AVNT, GBL, CCF, NVAX, SAM, BEAM, TCRR, AVRO, ENDP, PBI, NAVI, NCMI, AMCX, SLP, NMIH, FGEN, RAD, RUBY, CDZI,
These are the top 5 holdings of Disciplined Small Cap Fund
- ArcBest Corp (ARCB) - 1,844 shares, 0.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.94%
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 2,687 shares, 0.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%
- Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR) - 2,475 shares, 0.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.37%
- Mimecast Ltd (MIME) - 2,555 shares, 0.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.09%
- SPS Commerce Inc (SPSC) - 1,420 shares, 0.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%
Disciplined Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Civitas Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund initiated holding in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.83 and $71.93, with an estimated average price of $62.68. The stock is now traded at around $60.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Option Care Health Inc (OPCH)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Option Care Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.72 and $28.44, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $26.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 4,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund initiated holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.92 and $63.3, with an estimated average price of $59.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iStar Inc (STAR)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund initiated holding in iStar Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.1 and $27.26, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $24.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 4,676 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 193.39%. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $124.24, with an estimated average price of $111.19. The stock is now traded at around $91.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,021 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21. The stock is now traded at around $20.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 7,803 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Urban Edge Properties (UE)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Urban Edge Properties by 92.59%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.34, with an estimated average price of $18.31. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Otter Tail Corp (OTTR)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Otter Tail Corp by 189.39%. The purchase prices were between $56.95 and $71.42, with an estimated average price of $64.84. The stock is now traded at around $63.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc by 139.83%. The purchase prices were between $21.21 and $29.68, with an estimated average price of $26.09. The stock is now traded at around $18.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund added to a holding in Vivint Smart Home Inc by 171.05%. The purchase prices were between $8.27 and $12.54, with an estimated average price of $9.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,722 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp (PKOH)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $22.6.Sold Out: Independent Bank Corp (Ionia MI) (IBCP)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Independent Bank Corp (Ionia MI). The sale prices were between $21.72 and $24.43, with an estimated average price of $22.9.Sold Out: R1 RCM Inc (RCM)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in R1 RCM Inc. The sale prices were between $21.2 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $24.01.Sold Out: BancFirst Corp (BANF)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in BancFirst Corp. The sale prices were between $61.81 and $70.98, with an estimated average price of $66.19.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12.Sold Out: Amedisys Inc (AMED)
Disciplined Small Cap Fund sold out a holding in Amedisys Inc. The sale prices were between $136.32 and $184.41, with an estimated average price of $160.94.
