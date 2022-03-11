EYEfi Group Technologies Inc Announces Extension of Warrants

EYEFI GROUP TECHNOLOGIES INC. -Extension Notice of Warrant Expiry Date

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI) ("EYEFI" or the "Company").

In 2021, the Company issued 4,400,000 Warrants for the purchase of 4,400,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") with an exercise price of $0.75 per Share for a term expiring March 31, 2022 ("the "Exercise Term") with an acceleration clause as defined in the Warrants.

The Company has amended the Warrants to extend the Exercise Term from March 31, 2022 to September 30, 2022. The Warrants are otherwise unaltered.

About EYEfi:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

On behalf of the board of directors of

EYEFI GROUP TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Simon Langdon" Simon Langdon, CEO

For more information about EYEfi, contact:

Simon Langdon

Chief Executive Officer

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

Canada Contact:

Mark van der Horst Investor Relations

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. Telephone: +1 (604) 760 7604 Email: [email protected]

Australian Contact:

Tanya Carter

General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +613 9417 5777 (9am - 5pm AEST) Email: [email protected]

Website: www.eyefigroup.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/692669/EYEfi-Group-Technologies-Inc-Announces-Extension-of-Warrants



