Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Sustainability, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Reports for 2021

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, March 11, 2022

OSLO, Norway, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, sustainability report, remuneration report and corporate governance report for 2021.

The reports are attached and also available on https://akersolutions.com/annual-reports, https://akersolutions.com/sustainability-reports and https://akersolutions.com/corporate-governance.

Aker Solutions has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

Media Contact:

Torbjørn Andersen, mob: +47 928 85 542, email: [email protected]

Investor Contact:

Fredrik Berge, mob: +47 450 32 090, email: [email protected]

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Aker Solutions ASA

