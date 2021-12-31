Southeastern Asset Management Buys Biogen Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, FedEx Corp, Sells Comcast Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc

New Purchases: BIIB, LBRDK, FISV, OSCR, VMEO, WTM, LBRDA, XPO,

Investment company Southeastern Asset Management Current Portfolio ) buys Biogen Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, FedEx Corp, Fiserv Inc, Oscar Health Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Eastman Kodak Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeastern Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Southeastern Asset Management owns 35 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 64,453,082 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88% Mattel Inc (MAT) - 20,228,340 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.24% CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 27,462,211 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 1,447,324 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.02% Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 3,257,559 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.44%

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $198.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 858,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $138.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 861,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 732,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $8.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 9,109,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $12.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,206,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $986.9 and $1127.1, with an estimated average price of $1055.52. The stock is now traded at around $1051.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 51,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $219.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,447,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in General Electric Co by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $91.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,169,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Eastman Kodak Co. The sale prices were between $4.6 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.26.

Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 99.62%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $45.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.65%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 9,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 96.64%. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $92.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.8%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 22,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Southeastern Asset Management reduced to a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp by 20.44%. The sale prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $90.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. Southeastern Asset Management still held 3,257,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.