Drive Shack Inc. Reaches Company Milestone With Puttery Kansas City

Drive+Shack+Inc. (the “Company”) ( NYSE:DS, Financial), a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced it will bring Puttery, its newest competitive socializing experience, to Kansas City, Mo.

The venue will be located in Country Club Plaza, Kansas City's premier retail destination featuring 15 blocks of Spanish-inspired architecture, designer shops, popular restaurants, scenic fountains, and horse-drawn carriage rides. Considered a local hot spot for date nights, happy hours, and corporate outings, Puttery is a fitting addition to The Plaza’s thriving scene.

The 23,600-square-foot venue will occupy the lower levels of the Jack Henry building and sit adjacent to the Kansas City Chiefs Fitness Center. The space will feature uniquely themed nine-hole courses as well as numerous bars and lounge areas for guests to indulge in curated craft cocktails and chef-inspired menu items.

“Kansas City’s consistent stream of tourism and avid sports fans coupled with its rapidly growing roster of corporate headquarters make it the ideal spot for our 10th Puttery venue,” Drive Shack Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Hana Khouri said. “Puttery Kansas City will provide locals and visitors alike with a perfect environment for competitive socializing and a nightlife destination that plays into the city's love for the game."

A modern spin on putting, Puttery combines a lively atmosphere with innovative scoring technology and themed courses for an immersive guest experience. Puttery is currently open in The Colony, Texas, and Charlotte, N.C. Other Puttery venues currently under development include Washington, D.C., Miami, Houston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and New York.

Puttery Kansas City will be located at 4641 Jefferson Street.

About Puttery

Puttery is a modern spin on putting, re-defining the game within an immersive experience and innovative technology as guests move from one course to the next. With a high-energy atmosphere that combines plentiful curated culinary offerings and inventive craft cocktails centered around a lively bar area with great music, guests can relax and enjoy their evening before, during and after their tee time.

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. ( NYSE:DS, Financial) is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

