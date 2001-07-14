Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for First Quarter 2022 on April 29, 2022

Bristol+Myers+Squibb ( NYSE:BMY, Financial) will announce results for the first quarter of 2022 on Friday, April 29, 2022. Company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts during a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same date.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bms.com. To be directly connected to the conference call, enter your information here; the link will be active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call, and does not require a dial-in number or operator assistance to be connected. Investors and the public can also access the live webcast by dialing in the U.S. toll free 866-409-1555 or international +1 786-789-4797, confirmation code: 5513095. Materials related to the call will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bms.com prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.bms.com approximately three hours after the conference call concludes. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:30 a.m. ET on April 29 through 11:30 a.m. ET on May 13, 2022, by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-203-1112 or international +1 719-457-0820, confirmation code: 5513095.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

