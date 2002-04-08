Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Prelude Therapeutics to Participate at the Barclays 2022 Global Healthcare Conference

WILMINGTON, Del., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prelude Therapeutics Inc. ( PRLD), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that Kris Vaddi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 2022 Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed by visiting the “Investors” page under the “Events & Presentation” section of the Prelude website, where a replay will be available for a limited time.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing innovative drug candidates targeting critical cancer cell pathways. The Company’s diverse pipeline is comprised of highly differentiated, potentially best-in-class proprietary small molecule compounds aimed at addressing clinically validated pathways for cancers with selectable underserved patients. Prelude’s pipeline includes four candidates currently in clinical development: PRT543 and PRT811, highly selective, potent, orally bioavailable PRMT5 inhibitors; PRT1419, a potent, selective inhibitor of MCL1; and PRT2527, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor. Additionally, the Company is progressing two novel preclinical candidates, PRT3645, a brain penetrant CDK4/6 inhibitor; and a potential first-in-class SMARCA2/BRM protein degrader.

Investor Contacts:
Stacey Jurchison
Executive Director, Corporate Affairs
[email protected]

Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Paige Donnelly
Argot Partners
212.600.1902
[email protected]

