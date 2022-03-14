Propel to Participate in 34th Annual Roth Conference

Propel Holdings Inc. (“Propel” or the “Company”) (TSX: PRL) announced today its participation in the 34th Annual Roth Conference March 13 – 15, 2022 in Laguna Beach, California. Clive Kinross, Propel’s Co-founder and CEO, will be making a group presentation and taking meetings with institutional investors.

Presentation details are as follows:

Date: Monday, March 14, 2022 Time: 3:30pm PDT (6:30pm EDT) Webcast Link: %3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Froth43%2Fprl.to%2F2077052%3C%2Fb%3E

About Propel

Propel is an innovative, online financial technology (“fintech”) company, committed to credit inclusion by providing fair, fast and transparent access to credit with exceptional service using its proprietary online lending platform. Through its operating brands, MoneyKey and CreditFresh, Propel is focused on providing access to credit to the over 60 million underserved U.S. consumers who struggle to access credit from mainstream credit providers. Propel’s revenue growth and profitability have accelerated significantly over the past two years as Propel has been able to facilitate access to credit for an increasing number of consumers, helping them move forward in their credit journeys.

