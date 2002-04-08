Applied Materials Announces New $6 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization and Increases Cash Dividend by 8.3 Percent

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new $6 billion share repurchase authorization, supplementing the previous authorization which had $3.2 billion remaining at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2022. In addition, the Board approved an 8.3-percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.24 to $0.26 per share, marking the fifth consecutive annual dividend increase. The dividend is payable on June 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of May 26, 2022.



“The new share repurchase authorization and dividend increase demonstrate Applied Materials’ confidence in the long-term growth of our markets, the strength of our technology, and our ability to generate strong cash flow and attractive shareholder returns,” said Gary Dickerson, President and CEO. “Our broad portfolio of innovative products puts Applied in a great position to outperform our markets in the years ahead.”

