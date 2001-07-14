Wipro Recognized as 'Leader' in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Outsourced Digital Workplace Services.

A total of 17 software vendors were evaluated based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision.

According to the report, leaders are skillful in service delivery, have a clear vision of the direction of the service market, and are actively building and improving their competencies to sustain their positions. Wipro’s Experience Command Centre, driven by organization-wide focus on customer experience and its wide range of capabilities, factored into this recognition.

Jo Debecker, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cloud Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, “It gives us immense pride to receive this recognition as it is a testament to our ongoing commitment to driving success for our clients in this space. We have been constantly building our capabilities on Experience Command Centre. We have always been customer-centric but have reinvented our customer experience strategy organization-wide and are investing heavily in our digital workplace solutions, Wipro Live Workspace™ and Wipro virtuadesk™, to enrich them further.”

A complimentary copy of the report can be found here.

