Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Earns "Most Honored Company" in Second Consecutive Sweep of Institutional Investor 2022 All-America Executive Team Leisure Sector Rankings

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian” or the “Company”) (: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, today announced its second consecutive clean sweep of first place overall rankings in all eight categories for the Leisure sector in the 2022 Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team annual survey. The Company’s management team was recognized at the Institutional Investor “Most Honored Companies” awards ceremony last night in New York City.

“It is an honor to once again be recognized by the investment community with an across-the-board sweep of all categories for the Leisure sector in the prestigious Institutional Investor All-America Executive Team survey for our engagement and outreach efforts during what has certainly been the most challenging period in our Company’s 55-year history,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Norwegian has always strived to be as clear, open and transparent as possible, and while the pandemic impacted our Company and industry more severely than any other, it afforded us the opportunity to expand the conversation with our stakeholders to include our fundamental commitment to health, safety and the environment as we continue our Company’s recovery and return the balance of our fleet to operation over the coming months.”

Over 3,400 money managers, sell-side researchers and buy-side analysts took part in the survey, nominating 1,384 companies and ranking each ones Investor Relations professionals across 20 metrics, ranging from credibility and executive leadership to quality of financials disclosures, ESG, and crisis management.

“Institutional Investor congratulates Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for its continued excellence and its second consecutive sweep across all categories for Leisure companies in our 2022 All-America Executive Team survey rankings,” said Ursula Kizy, Director of Investor Relations Americas at Institutional Investor. “Norwegian, along with other companies receiving the “Most Honored Company” distinction in this year’s rankings, have demonstrated the importance of clear and transparent communication with the investment community, particularly through what have certainly been extremely challenging times.”

Norwegian’s executive leadership and Investor Relations program were ranked as follows out of 25 companies nominated in the Leisure sector:

#1 Overall Best CEO: Frank Del Rio

#1 Overall Best CFO: Mark Kempa

#1 Overall Best Investor Relations Officer: Andrea DeMarco

#1 Overall Best Investor Relations Team

#1 Overall Best Investor Relations Program

#1 Overall Best Analyst Day

#1 Overall Best ESG

#1 Overall Best Crisis Management Amid COVID-19

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with nearly 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising approximately 24,000 berths

About Institutional Investor

For 52 years Institutional Investor has consistently distinguished itself among the world’s foremost media companies with ground-breaking journalism and incisive writing that provides essential intelligence for a global audience. In addition, Institutional Investor offers highly-respected proprietary benchmark research and rankings; Institutional Investor Research provides independent sell-side and corporate performance research and rankings and aims to be the first-choice and independent validation source of qualitative market intelligence for all three sides of the investment community. Institutional Investor Research has a global presence, spanning Europe, All-Asia, the US and Latin America.

