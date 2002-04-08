Safe-T Group Partners with TerraZone and DreamVPS to Launch a First-of-its-Kind "Virtual Private Workforce" Cloud Service

New Solution Provides a Secure, Flexible Way to Conduct and Manage Remote R&D Teams and Programs in Response to the Uncertainties of Global Health and Geopolitical Events

HERZLIYA, Israel, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that it has partnered with TerraZone and DreamVPS to offer a first-of-its-kind Virtual Private Workforce (“VPW”) cloud service.

The new VPW cloud service was developed in response to organizational workforce shifts to remote or work-from-anywhere models accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic and current geopolitical events. In particular, the demand for software developers has outpaced the local availability of resources, which has required organizations, especially small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”), to increasingly outsource their software development programs. Due to the growing number of cyberattacks and security risks, it is imperative for these businesses to adopt a solution that helps empower and protect their distributed workforces. The VPW cloud service provides SMBs with a fully hosted and virtualized infrastructure uniquely designed to support the needs of software development teams. The new service fits organizations with either insourced or outsourced software development programs while ensuring that intellectual property and data are secured against theft and leakage.

“We are excited about our new partnership and engagement with DreamVPS to provide a compelling new security solution to their large global customer base, adding to our continued revenue growth in 2022. VPW incorporates some of the best-of-breed security technologies, including our ZoneZero® network access solution, with the data protection technology by Safe-T and TerraZone, all delivered via DreamVPS’ cloud platform. Together, we are enabling organizations to significantly enhance the security of their valuable R&D and intellectual property with an effective, easy-to-implement service,” said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T.

Benefits of Virtual Private Workforce

VPW provides many security benefits aimed to enable employees and outsourced employees to work remotely. The basic principles are centered around reducing risk, cutting costs, and improving the user experience. This is achieved with:

Ability to deploy services and servers immediately when infrastructure is required

Increased user productivity with increased uptime

Reduced data center costs and computing support costs by as much as 90%

Improved employee and customer experiences with protected virtual workspaces

Reduced breach risk

Subscription-based User Consumption which charges only for members who actively use the service

“The past two years have demonstrated that working remotely can be highly effective and productive when supported by the right access and security technologies. As the recent geopolitical developments in Ukraine have made clear, however, organizations that have embraced a remote work model, especially those with distributed R&D teams, also need to consider business continuity and disaster recovery planning when remote offices and IT infrastructures are subject to disruption. That is why we came forward with a solution that provides an easier way of implementing remote work at affordable costs with high flexibility and security while making data and the intellectual property, a focal point,” commented Ran Cohen, Chief Technology Officer of DreamVPS. “Through this new technology collaboration with Safe-T and TerraZone, we were able to implement a unique, comprehensive virtual private workforce cloud service, designed for today’s remote workforce.”



Customers signing up to the new cloud service, get the best of all worlds:

State of the art, fully self-managed cloud service and infrastructure, provided by DreamVPS

Encryption and security of data at rest, provided by the Safe-T and TerraZone joint Secure Data Exchange solution

Secure remote access to organizations’ environments and applications within the cloud service, provided by Safe-T’s ZoneZero® Zero Trust Network Access (“ZTNA”) solution





As opposed to other virtualized desktop and infrastructure solutions, which are costly and require installing special software on end user devices, as well as extensive IT knowledge, the VPW service is simple to use, and does not require any client-software installed on the end user’s device.

“Organizations who sign up to the service, get a dedicated fully segmented VPW in which they can host and run their office and network,” said Yana Lev, VP Business Development of TerraZone. “The service also offers a marketplace of software developer-oriented applications and tools which the IT team can deploy at a click of a button within their own virtual private workforce.”

Users accessing the VPW utilizing the VPW’s built in ZTNA-based secure remote access can add per-application secondary multi-factor authentication (“MFA”). Secure access and MFA can be added to any type of application (legacy, proprietary services, RDP, file shares, SSH, SFTP, web applications, databases, and more) without the need to install any special client software on the end user’s device. Once connected to the VPW, users get access only to the applications and servers allowed to them by their identity, ensuring users cannot connect to resources out of their domain, ensuring data cannot be improperly accessed or stolen.

For more information about VPW, please contact Edo Sabag, Chief Business Officer of DreamVPS at [email protected] , or Yana Lev, VP Business Development of TerraZone at [email protected].

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for both advanced and basic users, ensuring full protection for all personal and digital information.

ZoneZero® cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational access use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our advanced and secured proxy network, the world’s fastest, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one of its kind that is comprised of millions of residential exit points and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Safe-T’s Zone Zero®, visit www.safe-t.com

About DreamVPS

DreamVPS is a global provider of cloud services that are more reachable and affordable for businesses worldwide regardless of size or scope. The company technology supports hundreds of growing ventures with innovative strategies, advanced hardware, and DevOps tech support to provide the highest infrastructure standard available.

About TerraZone

TerraZone Ltd. is a global information security provider with targeted insight and specialized technologies in a wide range of verticals, including finance, health, insurance, government, and more. TerraZone was funded by world-class cyber security, technology, and cloud experts and caters to the unique need of small and large businesses throughout their lifecycle. TerraZone's mission is to secure corporate data over networks, legacy or modern, and help to prevent potential ransomware attacks that could lead to instant shut down of operations and significant revenue loss.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, this press release is using forward-looking statements it discusses the potential advantages of the VPW cloud service and its potential to contribute to Safe-T’s growth. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

Safe-T Group Ltd.

813-334-9745

[email protected]

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations, Israel

+972-(0)52-3044404

[email protected]

Attachment