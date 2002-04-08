Conduent 2022 HIMSS Exhibit Reimagines Business Process Solutions through Lens of Patient Journey

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), a business process services and solutions company, will be onsite at the HIMSS 2022 Global Health Conference and Exhibition with an array of solutions that demonstrate how the company is reimagining data, process and people to spark collaboration across the health ecosystem. A team of community health, public health and care management experts will be in booth #4650 to discuss how Conduent is delivering exceptional outcomes with solutions that address health disparities and social determinants of health, create better experiences and outcomes for individuals, and improve public health. The event will be held live March 14-18 in Orlando, Florida.



Conduent’s HIMSS22 exhibit will include these flagship solutions from its portfolio serving the healthcare industry:

Conduent CommunityVision – Easily view data from electronic health records integrated with social determinants of health and other community-related data to pinpoint causes of a patient’s poor outcomes.

Conduent Healthy Communities Institute (HCI) Solutions and Services – Improve community health with the HCI data management and analytics platform which provides intuitive visualizations and tools to identify at-risk populations and support Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNAs).

Conduent Care Management – Help members navigate their healthcare journey through proprietary analytics, comprehensive data and leading decision technology that provide a 360-degree view of the patient, including socioeconomic demographics, behaviors, and medical risks.

Maven® Disease Surveillance and Outbreak Management Solution – Support communicable and chronic disease tracking with ability to quickly scale to capture and analyze healthcare data for acute outbreaks through a user-centric, highly configurable, cloud-hosted solution.

“Conduent healthcare clients reach 75 percent of the insured population and span Providers, Payers, Pharma Life Sciences and Government Health organizations. Our experience gives us a unique view of business process solutions through the lens of the patient journey. As the healthcare ecosystem becomes more collaborative, we are continually evolving Conduent’s solutions to meet the moment. We look forward to expanding our presence and performance across the entire healthcare continuum to improve individual experiences and engagement,” said Randall King, President, Commercial Solutions at Conduent.

Professionals throughout the global health ecosystem will connect in person and digitally at HIMSS22 for the education, innovation and collaboration needed to reimagine health and wellness for everyone, everywhere. Conduent’s featured solutions address key issues that these health leaders regularly navigate:

advancing health equity

reducing the cost of care

engaging individuals to become their own best advocates throughout the care journey

cross-sector solutions to improve public health

At HIMSS22, on Thursday, March 17 starting at 8:30 a.m. EDT, Mary Golway, MSN, RN, NPD-BC of CalvertHealth and Conduent HCI public health expert Jane Chai, MPH will co-present A Purpose-Driven CHNA to Address Health Disparities. The pair will detail how CalvertHealth transformed the Community Health Needs Assessment development process from a “check the box” activity into a catalyst to address whole-person wellness for populations across Maryland’s Calvert County with unique partnerships to address health disparities. The session will take place in Orange County Convention Center room WF4.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through process, technology and our diverse and dedicated associates, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including three out of every four U.S. insured patients, 10 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly 18 million benefits recipients. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $18 billion of total bill reductions from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, up to 27% reduction in government benefits costs, up to 40% improvement in finance, accounting and procurement expense, and improved customer service interaction times by up to 20% with higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at conduent.com.

