RenovoRx to Participate in March 2022 Investor Conferences

RenovoRx, Inc. (“RenovoRx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RNXT), a biopharmaceutical company and innovator in targeted cancer therapy, today announced its leadership’s participation in two upcoming Investor Conferences this month.

ROTH Capital Partners 34th Annual Conference

Format and Dates: In person, March 13-15, 2022

Location: The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel Hotel, Dana Point, CA

Presenters and Presentation Date/Time: Shaun Bagai, CEO, to present on Monday, March 14th at 1:30 p.m. PT

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Froth43%2Frnxt%2F1869488+%0A

Register: Visit the event website

Maxim Virtual Growth Conference

Format and Dates: Virtual, March 28-30, 2022

Presenters and Presentation Date/Time: Shaun Bagai, CEO, to present on-demand

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Fm-vest.com%2Fevents%2F2022-virtual-growth-conference+%0A

Register: Visit the event website

Maxim Growth Conference Panel on Pancreatic Cancer

Format and Date: Virtual, Monday March 28, 12:00 - 1:00 pm ET

Presenter: Shaun Bagai, CEO, to participate with other industry leaders on pancreatic cancer panel.

Webcast: A link to this panel will be posted to the RenovoRx Website Events page when it becomes available.

RenovoRx leadership will be available during the events for one-on-one meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting please reach out to your respective conference representative or by emailing KCSA Strategic Communications: [email protected].

About RenovoRx, Inc.

RenovoRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on fighting cancer through the localized treatment of difficult to treat tumors via its proprietary RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMPTM) therapy platform. RenovoTAMP utilizes approved chemotherapeutics with validated mechanisms of action and well-established safety and side effect profiles, with the goal of increasing their efficacy, improving their safety, and widening their therapeutic window. RenovoRx’s lead product candidate, RenovoGemTM, is a combination of gemcitabine and our patented delivery system, RenovoCath®, and is regulated by the FDA as a novel oncology drug product to treat unresectable locally advanced pancreatic cancer (LAPC). RenovoGem is currently being studied in the Phase 3 TIGeR-PaC trial for the treatment of LAPC.

RenovoRx’s patent portfolio includes seven U.S. patents for its technology. RenovoRx has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for intra-arterial delivery of gemcitabine for the treatment of both pancreatic cancer and bile duct cancer.

RenovoRx won the Drug Delivery Technology category of the Fierce Innovation Awards – Life Sciences Edition 2020 for its RenovoTAMP technology.

Learn more by visiting the RenovoRx website or following us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220311005128/en/