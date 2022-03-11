Alaska Air Group to hold Investor Relations Day

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc., the parent company of Alaska Airlines Inc. and Horizon Air Industries Inc., today announced it will hold an Investor Relations Day in New York City from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. ET on March 24, 2022. The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session with members of the Alaska Airlines executive leadership team. The event will be broadcast live at https://investor.alaskaair.com, and a replay of the event will be posted online following the conclusion of the broadcast.

