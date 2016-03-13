PTC Therapeutics to Present New Data at the 2022 Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical & Scientific Conference

PR Newswire

SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) today announced that the company will present three posters outlining data for EMFLAZA™ (deflazacort) in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference being held March 13-16 in Nashville, Tenn. and virtually.

For the first time, PTC will be presenting data on the association between steroid treatment and clinical outcomes among non-ambulatory patients with DMD, expanding the body of evidence that supports the potential cumulative benefit of deflazacort versus prednisone in this patient population. These results have not been previously published and further advance the clinical understanding of steroid treatment in the continuum of DMD care.

Poster presentations include:

Poster Title: Associations Between Deflazacort vs Prednisone/prednisolone and Disease Progression Markers in Subgroups of Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Poster Number: 95

Posters will be viewable in-person throughout the conference. All abstracts are available on the MDA Conference website at https://mdaconference.org/abstract-search.

PTC also will host a hybrid industry forum, "Throughout the Disease Continuum: Corticosteroid Treatment in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy," on Tuesday, March 15 from 12:00-1:25 p.m. CDT. Those interested in attending in person or virtually can register at http://www.PTCIF2022.com. Participation is limited to licensed U.S. healthcare practitioners only.

