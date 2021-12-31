Bokf, Na Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp

New Purchases: NXRT, RIVN, CTRA, RBLX, WMG, HIW, ZI, SUI, NVR, STLD, PENN, NIO, IFF, KR, LTHM, VUSB, NLOK, ATSG, PBA, IOVA, AVUV, BIL, BUFR, WOLF, VOOG, FVD, FTGC, ENSG, NWG, FERG, EVRG, MJ, NEWR, AJX, MGV, MGK, IAC, BSM, FPXI, PJT, DON, DFEB, LYLT, RPRX, HMC, LNT, DOX, CRH, CSGS, CNC, CRUS, CRK, STZ, DECK, EA, ERIC, TGNA, IT, EVRI, HSBC, TEL, HRL, ING, NSIT, LKFN, MPW, NOK, ES, STT, TEF, TU, TS, WBK, NUV, NXP, TTGT,

VWO, VOO, ICSH, IJK, DVY, CVS, GOOG, VUG, MSFT, IWF, GOOGL, PEP, NOW, SYF, VO, AAPL, LH, IJH, IJR, IWB, GILD, MWA, IJJ, CVX, DIS, ANTM, AVGO, VTV, AMZN, AN, CCI, XOM, HD, JPM, SBUX, AGG, EFG, VEA, CHD, CSCO, FE, ICE, TGT, TXT, AMH, FTV, TENB, MRNA, HEFA, AMGN, AMAT, BAC, BLK, CBRE, KO, COP, EW, HON, LOW, NOC, PFE, PXD, QCOM, CRM, SYK, TMO, UNH, VLO, TDC, APTV, FB, PANW, IQV, PYPL, EFV, IBMK, IBML, IJS, IWD, IWO, SUB, VNQ, VOE, ASML, AXP, TFC, BOKF, BRK.B, CDNS, LNG, CME, CI, COST, DLR, DD, EWBC, EMR, ENB, RE, NEE, FICO, FDX, HAL, HXL, IDXX, IP, INTU, JLL, SPGI, MCHP, MS, NVS, NVO, ORLY, OXY, OKE, ORCL, PAYX, PLUG, PGR, PSA, DGX, O, RRX, R, SAP, SIVB, TJX, TTE, UPS, RTX, WBA, NVG, LULU, MSCI, DG, TSLA, GM, MOS, MPC, FANG, CDW, BKR, DOW, NARI, LESL, VAL, STVN, ESGE, IEI, IJT, IVE, IWP, LMBS, NULG, NULV, TIP, VOT, ABB, AES, PLD, ABMD, AYI, AAP, AEG, A, ARE, ADS, MO, HES, AEE, CRMT, AIG, AMT, AME, ADI, NLY, ANSS, APA, ACGL, ADM, AJG, AZPN, AZN, AZO, ADP, BCE, BHP, BLL, BBVA, SAN, BK, BCS, BTI, CF, CSX, HLX, CP, COF, KMX, LUMN, CRL, CINF, NNN, DXC, CAG, ED, COO, DHI, DAR, DVA, DEO, DOV, EOG, ECL, ENTG, EPD, EFX, EQIX, EQT, ESS, EXR, FMC, FAST, FITB, FFIN, F, ORAN, GIS, GNTX, GTY, HRB, HIG, PEAK, WELL, HSY, HOLX, HUM, HBAN, IDA, ITW, TT, SJM, JKHY, J, JCI, KLAC, KEY, LRCX, LAMR, LEG, LEN, LAD, LYG, LPX, MTB, MDU, MMP, MANH, MRO, MAR, MLM, MRVL, MTD, MU, MHK, MCO, MSI, NGG, NEM, NMR, NTRS, NUE, ODFL, OMC, PCAR, PPG, PHG, PNFP, LIN, BKNG, PUK, PEG, PWR, QDEL, RJF, RELX, RSG, RMD, RHI, RY, SBAC, SNY, SLB, STX, SHW, SPG, SNN, SNA, SONY, TRV, STE, TSM, TECH, TDY, TTC, TM, TRP, TREX, TRMB, UBS, USB, UNF, UL, PAG, MTN, VTR, VMC, WAB, WM, WAT, WFC, WST, WY, WEC, WWD, ZBRA, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, TDG, RDS.B, DNP, IQI, MQY, VKQ, VGM, NEA, NXDT, EVR, HBI, WU, LDOS, BR, DAL, ACM, BX, G, AWK, ULTA, HI, KDP, FTNT, VRSK, CHTR, KKR, LYB, BAH, KMI, EPAM, WDAY, ICLR, EVTC, VOYA, ALLE, HLT, MDWD, PAYC, FSK, ANET, CYBR, WING, RUN, RACE, SNAP, OKTA, AM, SWCH, SE, ZS, ALC, UBER, CTVA, DDOG, UPST, ACWV, BND, CWB, CWI, DGRO, GLD, IBB, IDV, ITOT, IUSG, IWS, MUB, NUSC, PFF, QLTA, RSP, SCHD, SCHV, SCHX, SCZ, SHM, SHY, SPEM, SPLV, SRLN, TLT, VB, VBR, VDE, VXF, VXUS, VYM, XLE, XLF, XLP, XLRE, XLU, XLV, Reduced Positions: ABT, ABBV, MMM, BA, VFC, VZ, CMCSA, RIO, PLAN, EFA, AAON, T, SCHW, FISV, IBM, VRSN, TMUS, APD, BIIB, BWA, INTC, MSM, NFLX, NTAP, OSK, SYY, UNP, HEES, MA, VEEV, BHF, PINS, ABNB, AEP, BP, CLX, D, OVV, EXAS, ILMN, MDT, MRK, UNM, HAYN, V, LPLA, PSTG, CHWY, PTON, BSV, IWM, VCIT, VCSH, ATVI, ADBE, AMD, ALK, APH, BMY, PARA, FIS, CHE, CTXS, DHR, DVN, DLTR, LLY, EXC, EXPD, MNST, MTCH, ITT, NVDA, NVAX, OGE, RS, ROP, ROST, SLGN, LUV, TROW, TTWO, CLR, PM, GNRC, NXPI, HCA, BERY, BABA, QRVO, WSC, SQ, SITE, DOCU, ZM, CHK, IGIB, IGSB, EEM, GVI, JPST, LQD, SPLG, USMV, VBK, VFH, VGT, VNQI, VYMI, CB, AKAM, ALB, AON, ARW, ATO, ADSK, AVY, BAX, BDX, BSX, CHRW, CAH, CASY, CHKP, CTAS, CSGP, CGNX, CTSH, ABEV, CFR, DE, DXCM, DRE, ETR, EVC, FCN, FDS, FNF, FLEX, FL, FCX, GE, GPC, GPN, HAIN, THG, LHX, HAS, INFO, KMB, LVS, LSCC, JEF, MAN, MFC, MMC, MAS, MKC, MCK, VTRS, NCR, NDAQ, NBIX, NSC, OLN, OMI, PNC, PH, PBCT, PAA, PRU, RPM, REGN, RGEN, ROK, RCL, SHEL, SHEL, SEIC, SLG, SEE, SWKS, SON, SO, SWK, SF, SNPS, TFX, TKR, CUBE, UGI, VRTX, VOD, WMB, XEL, XLNX, SMFG, MYI, MQT, RNP, FEN, TCRT, MFG, JAZZ, AGNC, LEA, AL, HZNP, ALSN, PSX, BFAM, COTY, OGS, RYAM, SAGE, VIA, CTLT, KEYS, AXTA, SHOP, GNL, KHC, HLI, MEDP, YUMC, LW, RTL, RTL, MGY, SPCE, MDB, VRT, FTCH, HGLB, CRWD, CARR, OTIS, DASH, PATH, DES, DFAC, DHS, DNOV, EMB, EMLP, EZU, FPE, FV, HDV, HYG, ICF, IEFA, IFV, IWN, IYY, MBB, MDYG, PDP, PHO, RWR, RWX, SCHA, SDY, SPDW, SPSM, TFI, VCR, VGSH, VIG, VIGI, VONG, VTIP, VV, XLB, XLC, XLI,

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, 3M Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bokf, Na. As of 2021Q4, Bokf, Na owns 976 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,208,589 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,285,385 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 641,995 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,958,987 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,349 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%

Bokf, Na initiated holding in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $74.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 152,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 71,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 230,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.33 and $49.53, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $47.28, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 44,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.92%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,288,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.31%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $391.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 107,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na added to a holding in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $50.41, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 913,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 805,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 404,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 88.71%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 154,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Bokf, Na reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 47.68%. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Bokf, Na still held 307,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 38.63%. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $149.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Bokf, Na still held 416,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 25.82%. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $143.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Bokf, Na still held 139,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 25.66%. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $178.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Bokf, Na still held 53,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na reduced to a holding in VF Corp by 40.97%. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Bokf, Na still held 88,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bokf, Na reduced to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 87.2%. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bokf, Na still held 7,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.