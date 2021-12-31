Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Bokf, Na Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp

Tulsa, OK, based Investment company Bokf, Na (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc, sells Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, Pinnacle West Capital Corp, 3M Co, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bokf, Na. As of 2021Q4, Bokf, Na owns 976 stocks with a total value of $6.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of BOKF, NA
  1. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 1,208,589 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,285,385 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.03%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 641,995 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,958,987 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.45%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 35,349 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
New Purchase: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NXRT)

Bokf, Na initiated holding in NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.06 and $83.83, with an estimated average price of $74.21. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 152,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN)

Bokf, Na initiated holding in Rivian Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $172.01, with an estimated average price of $114.72. The stock is now traded at around $41.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 71,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Bokf, Na initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 230,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Bokf, Na initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Warner Music Group Corp (WMG)

Bokf, Na initiated holding in Warner Music Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $40.33 and $49.53, with an estimated average price of $44.9. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 69,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Bokf, Na initiated holding in Highwoods Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.12 and $47.28, with an estimated average price of $45.2. The stock is now traded at around $44.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 44,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Bokf, Na added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 104.92%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,288,573 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Bokf, Na added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 97.31%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $391.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 107,113 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Bokf, Na added to a holding in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.86%. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $50.41, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 913,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Bokf, Na added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 35.47%. The purchase prices were between $79 and $87.76, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 805,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Bokf, Na added to a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.66%. The purchase prices were between $113.57 and $122.59, with an estimated average price of $118.59. The stock is now traded at around $124.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 404,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Bokf, Na added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 88.71%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 154,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $63.36 and $74.18, with an estimated average price of $67.1.

Sold Out: (HRC)

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.

Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Sold Out: Chegg Inc (CHGG)

Bokf, Na sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $24.99 and $69.96, with an estimated average price of $39.74.

Reduced: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Bokf, Na reduced to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 47.68%. The sale prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $117.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Bokf, Na still held 307,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Bokf, Na reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 38.63%. The sale prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $149.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Bokf, Na still held 416,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: 3M Co (MMM)

Bokf, Na reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 25.82%. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $143.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Bokf, Na still held 139,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Boeing Co (BA)

Bokf, Na reduced to a holding in Boeing Co by 25.66%. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $178.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Bokf, Na still held 53,325 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: VF Corp (VFC)

Bokf, Na reduced to a holding in VF Corp by 40.97%. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11. The stock is now traded at around $53.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Bokf, Na still held 88,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Bokf, Na reduced to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 87.2%. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bokf, Na still held 7,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.



