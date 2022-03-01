The Kim Kardashian Effect: Celebrity Influencers Driving Plant-Based Foods Megatrend as CEOs of OTLY, OGGFF, BYND, and TTCF Scale Growth with Disruptive Innovation and Market Expansion

NEW YORK, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Oatly ( OTLY), Organic Garage ( OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), Tattooed Chef ( TTCF), and Beyond Meat ( BYND).



Kim Kardashian, Madonna, Beyonce, Miley Cyrus, Bill Clinton and major celebrity influencers are sending the plant-based food market into overdrive as they (and their hundreds of millions of followers), shift to a plant-based diet. Legendary venture capitalist and early Coinbase investor Garry Tan is also investing in the plant-based dairy alternative space which he sees as a $900 billion market opportunity. Plant-based food brands are driving explosive revenue growth and emerging as a generational megatrend opportunity for the 2020’s and decades beyond. Wall Street Reporter highlights leaders in plant-based food brands:

ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales it’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and expands its portfolio of CPG brands focusing on the the plant-based and organic lifestyle.

Watch ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) (TSX: OG) Next Super Stock livestream video:

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - “Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

CEO Matt Lurie is especially excited about the growth potential for OGGFF’s branded CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) business focused on the $30 billion plant-based foods and lifestyle sector. OGGFF is leveraging it’s retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong insight and data on what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing a suite of plant-based CPG brands through acquisitions, and internal development with a significant focus on expansion in the US market.

One of OGGFF’s recently launched CPG brands “Future of Cheese” (targeting the $900 billion dairy alternatives market) is already gaining significant traction. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding it’s product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers, and restaurants. OGGFF expects significant revenue growth potential as it further develops a diversified suite of synergistic CPG brands through acquisitions in coming months.

Oatly ( OTLY) CEO Toni Petersson: “Accelerating Conversion to Plant Based Alternatives From $600 Billion Global Dairy Market”

“...Nearly 70% of plant-based milk consumers have joined the category in the last 2 years in our key market. This conversion demonstrates the accelerating trajectory of the category and growth potential...The oat category is rapidly gaining market share and surpassing other crop categories in our key geographies, with Oatly helping to accelerate the overall oat and nondairy category growth for active markets. We believe a majority of the market is wide open for the taking, and at Oatly, we're approaching a major tipping point of conversion to plant-based alternatives, and this creates a significant runway of long-term growth.”

“...Our oat-based products are available across 65,000 retail doors and over 60,000 foodservice locations, including coffee and tea shops. Year-to-date, we've added more than 30,000 total doors across all of our sales channels globally, with additional upside in all of our key markets....As we continue to scale, we have significant opportunity to satisfy unmet demand and leverage our brand success to expand across geographies, sales channels and product categories...”

Beyond Meat ( BYND) CEO Ethan Brown: “Category Leader in Plant Based Meat Brands”

“...Beyond Meat's unaided brand awareness in the U.S., increased to its highest level 26% according to July 2021 survey data, and remains the highest such level among all major plant based meat brands by a healthy margin. We continue to hold the number one product position, and four of the top six products in our category according to SPINS data for U.S. multi-outlet and natural and specialty towns for the 12 week period ended June 13, 2021...Total distribution points for the Beyond Meat brand or TDPs increased 55% year-over-year, driven by growth in total outlets, as well as the introduction of new products, including Beyond Meatballs and Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links according to SPINS data from MULO and natural specialty channels for the same period…We continue to hold the number one brand position in terms of dollar share according to NPD data for Q2 2021...We believe our progress internationally will accelerate and broaden as we implement investments, including the continued scaling of our EU and China operations that will enable capacity expansion, cost optimization and increased consumer engagement...”

Tattooed Chef, Inc. ( TTCF) CEO Sam Galletti: “Tattooed Chef Positioned to be Generational Brand in Plant-Based Foods”

“...Plant-based food is here to stay, every category in the supermarket will be disrupted by a plant-based alternative and Tattooed Chef is positioned to be the disruptor…We plan to extend the Tattooed Chef reach not only within grocery, but to a whole new level of convenience in refrigerated and ambient products to an untapped market of retailers such as airports, convenience stores, and more... With fully vertically integrated production, diversified product lines, and the ability to win multiple areas of the grocery stores, not only frozen but refrigerated and ambient too, Tattooed Chef is positioned for long-term success…We firmly believe Tattooed Chef has the power to be a generational brand and a leader in plant-based food for years to come…”

