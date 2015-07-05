Voya Investment Management and iCapital Form Partnership

Voya Investment Management (“Voya IM”), the asset management business of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that it has partnered with iCapital1, the leading global fintech platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries. Voya IM will leverage iCapital’s customized technology, service and diligence solution for financial advisors and their high-net-worth clients seeking access to Voya’s alternative and private fund offerings, starting with Pomona Investment Fund (“PIF” or the “Fund”), a registered fund vehicle.

iCapital will digitize the subscription, administration, operational and reporting processes for PIF, which improves the efficiency of the investment process and helps ensure information is complete upon submission. PIF is managed by Pomona Capital, a global private equity firm specializing in secondaries investing and the private equity platform of Voya IM.

“As investors look to diversify their portfolios, providing access to PIF via a streamlined and efficient solution makes it easier to invest in private equity, leading to an improved experience for everyone involved in the investment process,” said Michael Granoff, chief executive officer, Pomona Capital.

PIF is nearing its seven year anniversary and has approximately $550 million in assets under management as of January 2022. PIF’s Class A shares delivered a net return of 44.35% to investors for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 and a net return of 16.88% since inception.

With a $25,000 minimum subscription requirement, and an investor-friendly tax reporting structure, PIF provides accredited investors with easier access to private equity opportunities. The majority of the Fund's investments are in secondary interests in seasoned private equity funds, with a complementary focus on primary and direct commitments. Similar to Pomona Capital's institutional offerings, PIF’s strategy seeks the long-term capital appreciation associated with private equity while also seeking to reduce the risk associated with private equity investing.

iCapital has transformed the way wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions.

Voya IM is focused on expanding its alternatives offering and partnering with iCapital to leverage their market-leading platform. Partners like iCapital can help grow the investor base and improve experience while offering exposure to Voya’s unique and differentiated capabilities.

About Pomona Capital

Pomona is an international private equity firm with over $15 billion in aggregate capital commitments as of Jan. 1, 2022 across its sponsored-funds and separate accounts on behalf of a global group of over 350 sophisticated investors from more than 25 countries. Pomona was founded in 1994 and was one of the earliest secondary market investors, establishing itself as a pioneer in the marketplace. Pomona also manages a $5.7 billion business making primary investments in private equity funds as a strategic complement to the secondaries business. Pomona has collectively invested in partnership interests in approximately 700 private equity funds, diversified across the spectrum of private equity, with underlying investments in over 10,000 companies since inception.

Pomona Capital’s team is based in New York, London and Hong Kong. Pomona’s capital capacity and global reach are enhanced by a strategic partnership with Voya Investment Management.

About Voya Investment Management

A leading, active asset management firm, Voya Investment Management manages, as of Dec. 31, 2021, more than $264 billion for affiliated and external institutions as well as individual investors. With over 40 years of history in asset management, Voya Investment Management has the experience and resources to provide clients with investment solutions with an emphasis on equities, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset strategies and solutions. Voya Investment Management has been named every year since 2015 as a “Best Places to Work” by Pensions & Investments magazine. For more information, visit voyainvestments.com. Follow Voya Investment Management on Twitter %40VoyaInvestments%3Cb%3E.%3C%2Fb%3E

Investors should carefully consider a fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in a fund’s prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting+www.pomonainvestmentfund.com.+Please read it carefully before investing.

The inception date for Pomona Investment Fund is 5/7/2015. The date used to calculate since inception is Dec. 31, 2021, which is the most recent date available. Please visit PIF’s website at www.pomonainvestmentfund.com+for the most recent inception to date returns once those are available.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Returns greater than one year are annualized.

Principal Risks. An investment in the Fund involves a considerable amount of risk. A Shareholder may lose money. Before making an investment decision, a prospective investor should (i) consider the suitability of this investment with respect to the investor’s investment objectives and personal situation and (ii) consider factors such as the investor’s personal net worth, income, age, risk tolerance, and liquidity needs. The Fund is an illiquid investment. Shareholders have no right to require the Fund to redeem their Shares in the Fund and, as discussed in the Fund’s prospectus, the Fund conducts quarterly tender offers subject to Board approval. Therefore, before investing investors should carefully read the Fund’s prospectus and consider carefully the risks that they assume when they invest in the Fund’s common shares.

Each of the funds named above on the iCapital platform is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, as a closed-end investment company and shares of each are registered for public offering under the Securities Act of 1933. The funds referenced above are joined on the iCapital platform by a broad selection of additional registered funds that provide exposure to private equity, private credit, and private real estate strategies from experienced managers that have undergone rigorous due diligence by iCapital’s Fund Management & Research team. Together, these funds form a comprehensive offering for accredited investors and qualified clients seeking to access the potential benefits of the private markets.

Institutional Capital Network, Inc. and its affiliates (“iCapital”) did not prepare or generate this material and makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness. Please note the commentary presented herein reflects the views of Voya. It has not been endorsed or approved by, and does not reflect the views of, iCapital. iCapital accepts no liability for losses arising from the use of the material presented. iCapital may have issued, and may in the future issue, material that is inconsistent with, and reaches different conclusions from, the information presented in this material. iCapital is under no obligation to ensure that such other reports are brought to the attention of any recipient of this material.

