E2open to Host CONNECT 2022: The Supply Chain Event

E2open+Parent+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, announces its client conference, CONNECT+2022, taking place March 14-17, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. This year’s event will focus on The Supply Chain Resiliency Challenge, bringing together hundreds of attendees from forward-looking companies to re-connect, collaborate and take command over today’s channel and supply chain complexities.

With more than 50 educational sessions, CONNECT 2022 features a variety of interactive breakout sessions to encourage participants to discover new capabilities that will help drive greater value in supply chain and optimize business procedures. Attendees will hear from thought leaders, client peers, and inspirational speakers, like keynotes Captain Scott Kelly, a NASA astronaut, and award-winning journalist and philanthropist Soledad O’Brien. Captain Kelly will recount the challenges and lessons of his history-making space mission and the importance of resilience. O’Brien will moderate a panel discussion with industry leaders exploring “The Predictable Supply Chain in Unpredictable Times.”

KPMG, Surge Transportation, and TriumphPay are title sponsors of CONNECT 2022.

"We are thrilled to once again be in-person for this incredible event, where we bring together industry leaders to not only share their experiences and knowledge, but also to foster meaningful relationships,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of E2open. “Our clients are among the best companies in the world, and we can all learn from each other as part of the connected supply chain. At CONNECT, we are hyper-focused on delivering value through educational and technical sessions, case studies, and hands-on demos. We will explore current supply chain complexities and learn new ways to move forward as an industry, together.”

Each track will provide opportunities to explore the latest trends and innovations, dive into best practices and tips for maximizing functionality, provide hands-on training opportunities, evaluate reporting and much more. Breakout sessions will cover content including:

Client-led Case Studies

Channel Shaping

Collaborative Manufacturing and Supply Management

Demand Sensing and Business Planning

End-to-End Platform

Global Trade Management

Logistics Ecosystems

Security Knowledge and Overall Solutions

Transportation Management

