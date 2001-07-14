INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Natera, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Natera, Inc. (“Natera” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NTRA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. A New York Times article published on January 1, 2022, questions the accuracy of noninvasive prenatal tests including those offered by Natera. According to the article, the Company’s tests are incorrect up to 85% of the time. False positives result in follow-up testing which "can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can't be performed until later in pregnancy." On March 9, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a report on Natera claiming that: "Natera's revenue growth has been fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers." Based on this news, shares of Natera fell by 30% in intraday trading.

