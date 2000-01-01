AT&T Is Revving Up for a Costly 'New Era'

AT&T Inc. ( T, Financial) and Discovery Inc. ( DISCA, Financial) executives said on Thursday that they had secured funding for the combination of their media businesses after selling $30 billion of bonds in one of the largest corporate debt offerings in history.

The companies sold bonds in 11 parts via a unit called Magallanes Inc. The longest-duration portion of the offering, a 40-year security, yields 3.05 percentage points above U.S. Treasuries after earlier discussions for around 3.25 percentage points according to Bloomberg, citing a person familiar with the sale as the source.

At $30 billion, the sale is the largest since AbbVie Inc.’s ( ABBV, Financial) bond sale to help finance its acquisition of Allergan in 2019 and tied for the fourth-biggest U.S. high-grade bond issue on record, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. AT&T and Discovery’s offering is rated BBB- by S&P Global Ratings and Baa3 by Moody’s ( MCO, Financial) Investors Service, both one step above junk.

At the same time, AT&T is not wasting any time preparing for life after WarnerMedia. The company plans to spin off WarnerMedia so that the unit can merge with Discovery.

“Now that the close of the WarnerMedia deal is approaching, we are near the starting line of a new era for AT&T,” said John Stankey, AT&T's CEO, in a statement. “We plan to ramp up investment in our key areas of growth - 5G and fiber. And at the same time, we will retain our focus on growing customer relationships, continuously improve our execution to enhance the customer experience and deliver growth and returns for our shareholders.” He added that the world finds itself today at “the dawn of a new age of connectivity.”

As part of this strategy, AT&T plans to double its fiber footprint to 30-plus million locations, including increasing its business customer locations by two times to 5 million. In doing so, the company expects to add 3.5 million to 4 million customer locations each year. The company also expects to enhance the nation’s best and most reliable 5G network by deploying 120 MHz of mid-band spectrum to cover more than 200 million people by the end of 2023. Enabling faster speeds, increased capacity and lower latency, this valuable mid-band spectrum complements the company’s existing 5G footprint, which covers more than 255 million people in more than 16,000 cities and towns.

Shares of AT&T rose on Friday morning following its release of 2022 and 2023 guidance for the time to come after the WarnerMedia spinoff. About an hour before midday, shares stood at $23.56, up 1.61%, or 38 cents per share.

Executives repeated their guidance for 2022, leaving out WarnerMedia and Xandr. The projection calls for low single-digit revenue growth, up from $118.2 billion in 2021. Management expects growth to be fueled by expansion in wireless revenues of 3%, and in broadband revenues to the tune of 6%. Adjusted earnings per share are projected to fall between $2.42 and $2.46, they added. Adjusted Ebitda, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, is expected in the $41 billion to $42 billion range. The annual dividend, which is paid in May, will be paid according to the previously announced common dividend amount at $1.11 a share, the company said, pending the close of the transaction with WarnerMedia.

For 2023, AT&T executives said they continue to call for low revenue growth, with adjusted earnings per share of between $2.50 and $2.60. Adjusted Ebitda could end up in the $43.5 billion to $44.5 billion range, with free cash flow of approximately $20 billion. Capital investment is expected to be about $24 billion in both years, with ongoing investment in 5G deployment.

“We will be a simpler, more focused company with the intent to become America’s best broadband provider,” said Stankey in a statement. “We plan to ramp up investment in our key areas of growth - 5G and fiber.”