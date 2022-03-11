Novamind Grants Restricted Share Units

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, announces that it has granted an aggregate of 325,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") effective March 11, 2022, to certain executives and employees of the Company pursuant to its restricted share unit plan. The RSUs will vest in 25% intervals, every 6 months from the date of the grant.

The RSUs and any underlying common shares in the capital of the Company will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

