Cosmos Holdings to Ring Closing Bell Today to Celebrate Milestone NASDAQ Listing

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / Cosmos Holdings, Inc. ("the Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), an international pharmaceutical company with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices, announced today it will celebrate its recent listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market by ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell in Times Square, New York City. Cosmos Holdings commenced trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "COSM" on February 28, 2022. The ceremony will begin at approximately 3:45 p.m. ET today and can be viewed live at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

Greg Siokas, Chief Executive Officer of Cosmos Holdings, stated, "We're honored and proud to celebrate the significant achievement of our recent listing to Nasdaq by ringing the closing bell today. This is an important milestone for the Company as we continue to scale our business, as well as expand our worldwide distribution network for our proprietary nutraceutical brand, Sky Premium Life®, and third-party branded pharmaceuticals. I would like to thank all our employees, shareholders and key stakeholders who have contributed to our success and made this event possible. We are more encouraged than ever by the outlook for the business and look forward to driving significant shareholder value in the years ahead."

About Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. is an international pharmaceutical company, with a proprietary line of nutraceuticals and distributor of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications and medical devices through an extensive, established EU distribution network. The Company identifies, acquires, develops and commercializes products that improve patients' lives and outcomes and has developed a global distribution platform and is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Cosmos Holdings has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmosholdingsinc.com and www.skypremiumlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could", are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Cosmos Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/692649/Cosmos-Holdings-to-Ring-Closing-Bell-Today-to-Celebrate-Milestone-NASDAQ-Listing



