BT BRANDS to Participate in the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT

WEST FARGO, ND / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD), announced today that Company would be making its initial investment conference presentation at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on March 28th - 30th from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EDT.

During this virtual conference, investors will hear from executives from a wide range of sectors, including Biotech, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, Financial Services, Fintech & REITS, Gaming & Entertainment, Healthcare, Healthcare IT, Infrastructure, Shipping and Technology/ Media/Telecom. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions, and live Q&A with CEOs moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

About BT Brands Restaurants Inc.: BT Brands Restaurants Inc. (BTBD) owns operates fast-food restaurants called Burger Time. Following its November 2021 public offering, the Company is seeking acquisitions within the restaurant industry and this month announced the acquisition of Keegan's Seafood Grille in Indian Rocks Beach, Florida. The Company also operates one unit in Minnesota as a franchisee of International Dairy Queen. The Company operates three Burger Time locations in Minnesota, four in North Dakota, and two in South Dakota.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words "intend," "may," "believe," "will," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "seek," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include such factors as the disruption to our business from the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on our results of operations, financial condition, and prospects which may vary depending on the impact on customer behavior, the impact and duration of possible staffing constraints at our restaurants, the uncertain nature of current restaurant development plans and our ability to implement integrate new restaurants, delays in developing and opening new restaurants because of weather, local permitting or other reasons, increased competition, cost increases or shortages in raw food products, and other matters discussed under the Risk Factors section of the BT Brands' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2021, filed with the SEC, and other filings with the SEC. BT Brands disclaims any obligation or duty to update or modify these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Kenneth Brimmer, COO

612-41-5104

SOURCE: BT Brands, Inc.

