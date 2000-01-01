4 Stocks With Solid Financial Strength

Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, recommended investors look for stocks that have a current ratio higher than 2 and more working capital than long-term debt.

When the current ratio is higher than 2, it means there is more than enough liquidity to pay back short-term creditors. The ratio is calculated as total current assets divided by total current liabilities.

When the working capital substantially exceeds the long-term debt, it means the business is likely well prepared to satisfy any financial obligations arising because of long-term debt. Working capital is the difference between total current assets and total current liabilities.

Thus, investors may want to consider the following stocks since they meet the above criteria and are recommended by Wall Street.

Advanced Micro Devices

The first stock to consider is Advanced Micro Devices Inc. ( AMD, Financial), a Santa Clara, California-based global semiconductors manufacturer.

The stock has a current ratio of 2.02 versus the industry median of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices has a trailing 12-month working capital of approximately $4.343 billion and long-term debt of approximately $1 million for the most recent fiscal quarter ended Dec. 24, 2021.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 9 out of 10 to the company's financial strength.

The share price was $106.46 at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $170.76 billion and a 52-week range of $72.5 to $164.46.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of about $154 per share.

Applied Materials

The second stock to consider is Applied Materials Inc. ( AMAT, Financial), a Santa Clara, California-based supplier of manufacturing equipment, services and software to semiconductor producers.

The stock has a current ratio of 2.51, exceeding the industry median of 2.44.

Applied Materials has a trailing 12-month working capital of about $9.44 billion and long-term debt of $5.45 billion as of the most recent fiscal quarter ended Jan. 29.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength.

The stock closed around $124.97 on Thursday for a market capitalization of $110.88 billion and a 52-week range of $112.14 to $167.06.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $173.66 per share.

Activision Blizzard

The third stock to consider is Activision Blizzard Inc. ( ATVI, Financial), a Santa Monica, California-based electronic gaming and multimedia company.

The stock has a current ratio of 5.21, which is more compelling than the industry median of 2.58.

Activision Blizzard has a trailing 12-month working capital of $10.14 billion versus $3.60 billion in long-term debt as of the most recent quarter ended Dec. 31.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength.

The stock closed at $80.80 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $62.92 billion and a 52-week range of $56.4 to $99.459.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $93.67 per share.

Sea

The fourth stock to consider is Sea Ltd. ( SE, Financial), a Singapore-based operator of a platform providing e-commerce, digital entertainment and financial services to consumers in Southeast Asia and internationally.

The stock has a current ratio of 2.11, which is less compelling than the industry median of 2.58.

Sea has a trailing 12-month working capital of $7.96 billion versus $3.48 billion in long-term debt as of the most recent quarter ended Dec. 31.

GuruFocus assigned a rating of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength.

The stock closed at $98.95 per share on Thursday for a market capitalization of $52.98 billion and a 52-week range of $86.35 to $372.70.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of approximately $156.50 per share.