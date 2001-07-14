Herbalife Nutrition Statement on the War in Ukraine and Business Operations in Russia

We condemn the war in Ukraine and stand with the international community in calling for peace. Our thoughts are with everyone in the region and around the world who is suffering due to this tragic loss of life and humanitarian crisis.

Herbalife Nutrition has been in Russia since 1995 and as of February, had approximately 44,000 active distributors in the country. The Company does not have any manufacturing operations in Russia—all products sold in the market are imported.

The Company will suspend operations in all 62 sales centers in Russia and will not ship product to the country. Herbalife Nutrition will donate any profit from Russia to organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees.

We’ve made this decision in consultation with our distributor leaders.

The safety of our employees is of utmost importance, and we are actively supporting our employees in the region. Together with our employees and independent distributors, we are providing nutrition products and financial assistance to organizations supporting impacted communities. Additionally, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation is continuing its philanthropic efforts in the region by raising funds to support Save The Children’s Ukrainian Refugee Initiative.

