Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Buys Netflix Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells Comcast Corp, Fiserv Inc, Barrick Gold Corp

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Netflix Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF, sells Comcast Corp, Fiserv Inc, Barrick Gold Corp, Bio-Techne Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. As of 2021Q4, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc owns 447 stocks with a total value of $4.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bradley+foster+%26+sargent+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 766,511 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,317,917 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.35%
  3. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 512,155 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 55,804 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.36%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 930,386 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $73.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 81,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $156.8, with an estimated average price of $151.56. The stock is now traded at around $149.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $54.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $337.85 and $364.02, with an estimated average price of $353.75. The stock is now traded at around $332.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.1 and $84.81, with an estimated average price of $80.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.41 and $33.4, with an estimated average price of $30.8. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,115 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 3451.16%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $347.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 52,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 143.24%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $423.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 101,946 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $98.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 646,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 518.81%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $253.515300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,079 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 539.19%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $203.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 30,189 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 41.18%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $198.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 51,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. The sale prices were between $25.17 and $36.85, with an estimated average price of $30.54.

Sold Out: BigCommerce Holdings Inc (BIGC)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.37 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $46.88.

Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05.

Sold Out: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Matador Resources Co. The sale prices were between $34.66 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $40.93.

Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78.

Reduced: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 45.79%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $45.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.71%. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc still held 633,710 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc reduced to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 45.08%. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc still held 153,509 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc reduced to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 47.85%. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $24.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc still held 510,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc reduced to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 71.12%. The sale prices were between $456.15 and $525.06, with an estimated average price of $490.16. The stock is now traded at around $406.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc still held 4,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc reduced to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 38.72%. The sale prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $256.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc still held 21,987 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Eversource Energy (ES)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc reduced to a holding in Eversource Energy by 25.04%. The sale prices were between $81.95 and $91.14, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $83.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc still held 103,569 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC. Also check out:

1. BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BRADLEY FOSTER & SARGENT INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles