First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Buys iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: MRNA, EFG, KKR, ESGD, XRT, INFY, KD, WFCPL.PFD, MKC, IGSB, ROK, IAU, IJT, VGT, LITE, CTRE, SFM, VOE, AVGO, VTV, TSCO, EHC, ADP, SAM, CATY, CHDN, FLO, BEN, GATX, GNTX, GSK, LSI, MMC, MCK, MEI, MCHP, NWBI, DORM, RMBS, AMED, AROC,
- Added Positions: IWY, IWL, IEMG, IWF, IWD, IJJ, IWP, IJK, VWO, ACN, GVI, IEFA, IWR, AAPL, COP, IJR, IVV, XOM, MCD, MSFT, V, NLSN, AMD, AMZN, BIIB, GOOGL, TSLA, GM, FB, SCZ, CMCSA, TMO, ABBV, IJH, TOLZ, ABT, AEE, EXR, GPN, INTU, JPM, LMT, NVDA, PAYX, RSG, SBUX, ALL, BA, CSX, CSCO, EA, LLY, IT, GE, IDXX, TT, INTC, MGM, MKTX, NFLX, NI, NSC, SYK, TGT, UNP, DIS, WM, HBI, GNRC, MPC, EPAM, DIA, FALN, FTLS, IEF, IVE, IWB, LQD, MBB, MDY, QQQ, VYM, VYMI, XOP, AES, AGCO, ASML, ALGN, AXP, ADI, AMAT, WTRG, ADM, ARW, BAX, BDX, BLK, BMY, CBT, CRL, KO, DECK, DKS, ETN, ECL, EQR, HIW, ISRG, ZD, MDLZ, LRCX, LAMR, LAD, MMS, OGE, OKE, PNC, PDCE, PB, QCOM, PWR, RY, SEIC, XPO, SCI, STLD, THC, TXN, RTX, VZ, VRTX, PRG, IBKR, IVR, KAR, PEB, PRI, SBRA, HZNP, ACHC, RH, UE, PYPL, SQ, FTV, TTD, AM, ROKU, DOCU, ACWI, BND, EMB, VO, XPH,
- Reduced Positions: IWX, VTWO, MRK, C, CCI, DFS, MS, MUB, CTAS, VRSN, BAC, CVX, IEUR, AJG, LOW, MAA, IWV, MMM, T, CVS, CAT, FIS, CL, COST, DHR, DRI, DUK, ENB, FITB, HIG, IBM, JNJ, JCI, JNPR, KIM, CASH, NKE, NUE, DGX, WMT, MA, TEL, SHOP, HEFA, CB, AMN, ATVI, AYI, ADBE, AEIS, HTH, MO, AEP, TVTY, AMT, AME, AMGN, ANGO, AIT, ARCB, ACLS, BBY, CACI, CBRE, CAH, CPF, CME, CHCO, CCOI, FIX, DTE, DE, DIOD, D, LCII, EOG, EW, EMR, ETD, NEE, FDX, FBP, FCF, FCX, GILD, GS, FUL, HT, HPQ, HIBB, HON, HUBG, DIN, ITW, BCOR, NSIT, JBL, KMB, LYV, MTB, MDC, MED, MTH, MLI, NDSN, NOC, NWN, OXM, PPL, PBI, PII, POWI, KWR, RPM, ONTO, SKT, INVA, UPS, UFPI, VLO, WTS, WFC, WSM, XEL, GTLS, DAL, TTGT, BX, ENSG, PM, SPSC, INN, HCA, PSX, TMST, SEDG, CABO, IIPR, ACWX, AGG, DBJP, EEM, EPP, IJS, IVW, IYW, VB, VNQ, VTI,
- Sold Out: UNM, WYNN, ADSK, USB, ODFL, VOO, BRO, UNF, ADC, IWO, NBHC, SEM, NEO, AAWW, ARWR, EAT, CPE, ONB, HLX, NATI, LPSN, LHX, CTXS, PLCE, COF, CCSI,
These are the top 5 holdings of FIRST CITIZENS BANK & TRUST CO
- iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 3,571,786 shares, 24.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.39%
- iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 4,187,928 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96%
- iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 1,566,239 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.71%
- First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 106,118 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 808,158 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $140.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $89.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $69.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Retail ETF (XRT)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Infosys Ltd (INFY)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $144.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 3,571,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $102.32 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $110.12. The stock is now traded at around $101.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,566,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 127.14%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 871,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 109.17%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $253.515300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 144,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 56.48%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 170,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 435.35%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 82,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Unum Group (UNM)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $22.38 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $25.58.Sold Out: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6.Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.Sold Out: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.
