First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Buys iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Merck Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Citigroup Inc

MRNA, EFG, KKR, ESGD, XRT, INFY, KD, WFCPL.PFD, MKC, IGSB, ROK, IAU, IJT, VGT, LITE, CTRE, SFM, VOE, AVGO, VTV, TSCO, EHC, ADP, SAM, CATY, CHDN, FLO, BEN, GATX, GNTX, GSK, LSI, MMC, MCK, MEI, MCHP, NWBI, DORM, RMBS, AMED, AROC, Added Positions: IWY, IWL, IEMG, IWF, IWD, IJJ, IWP, IJK, VWO, ACN, GVI, IEFA, IWR, AAPL, COP, IJR, IVV, XOM, MCD, MSFT, V, NLSN, AMD, AMZN, BIIB, GOOGL, TSLA, GM, FB, SCZ, CMCSA, TMO, ABBV, IJH, TOLZ, ABT, AEE, EXR, GPN, INTU, JPM, LMT, NVDA, PAYX, RSG, SBUX, ALL, BA, CSX, CSCO, EA, LLY, IT, GE, IDXX, TT, INTC, MGM, MKTX, NFLX, NI, NSC, SYK, TGT, UNP, DIS, WM, HBI, GNRC, MPC, EPAM, DIA, FALN, FTLS, IEF, IVE, IWB, LQD, MBB, MDY, QQQ, VYM, VYMI, XOP, AES, AGCO, ASML, ALGN, AXP, ADI, AMAT, WTRG, ADM, ARW, BAX, BDX, BLK, BMY, CBT, CRL, KO, DECK, DKS, ETN, ECL, EQR, HIW, ISRG, ZD, MDLZ, LRCX, LAMR, LAD, MMS, OGE, OKE, PNC, PDCE, PB, QCOM, PWR, RY, SEIC, XPO, SCI, STLD, THC, TXN, RTX, VZ, VRTX, PRG, IBKR, IVR, KAR, PEB, PRI, SBRA, HZNP, ACHC, RH, UE, PYPL, SQ, FTV, TTD, AM, ROKU, DOCU, ACWI, BND, EMB, VO, XPH,

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, sells Merck Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Citigroup Inc, Discover Financial Services, Unum Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co owns 427 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY) - 3,571,786 shares, 24.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.39% iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (IWX) - 4,187,928 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.96% iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL) - 1,566,239 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.71% First Citizens BancShares Inc (FCNCA) - 106,118 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 808,158 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.03%

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $140.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,836 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $89.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.56 and $81.16, with an estimated average price of $78.74. The stock is now traded at around $69.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR Retail ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.15 and $103.06, with an estimated average price of $93.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $23.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.39%. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $144.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.93%. The holding were 3,571,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 24.71%. The purchase prices were between $102.32 and $114.76, with an estimated average price of $110.12. The stock is now traded at around $101.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,566,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 127.14%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 871,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 109.17%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $253.515300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 144,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 56.48%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 170,953 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 435.35%. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $105.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 82,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $22.38 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $25.58.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The sale prices were between $283.36 and $364, with an estimated average price of $338.6.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15.