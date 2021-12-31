Evergreen Capital Management Llc Buys JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, PayPal Holdings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Netflix Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund

New Purchases: CRI, LZB, PDI, GPN, FAX, BBY, HOOD, HAS, BLMN, RPRX, SPLK, IFRA, CQP, CHWY, KSS, DISCA, AAXJ, PINS, BIP, IBB, SCHH, WD, KEYS, NXPI, FN, BUD, SHG, WDFC, VRTX, TTM, HCA, MOS, SUN, ROG, BOOT, FSV, Z, RACE, VVV, IMOS, CCB, SMMU, CTAS, HUM, SHOO, FUL, EQT, WIRE, D, STZ, VALE, EQC, CAKE, CNC, CP, CDNS, BIDU, ADC, AAP, KB, ROP, ABB, RELX, O, PGR, PFG, PDCE, PAYX, NSC, MPW, MKL, LEN, ICE, ENIC, SID, MFG, CX, BCS, UGP,

Bellevue, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, PayPal Holdings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Toyota Motor Corp, Hartford Short Duration ETF, sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Netflix Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund, DraftKings Inc, Stem Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evergreen Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Evergreen Capital Management Llc owns 635 stocks with a total value of $2.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 333,785 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 362,705 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,925,405 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,446,337 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,465 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Carter's Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.39 and $109.69, with an estimated average price of $101.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 68,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $37.58, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 178,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 242,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $127.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 43,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,447,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 46,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U by 90.61%. The purchase prices were between $16.49 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,723,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 594.92%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $98.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 62,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 135.38%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $327.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 34,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 1010.71%. The purchase prices were between $166.97 and $187.44, with an estimated average price of $180.06. The stock is now traded at around $159.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 45,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $40.54, with an estimated average price of $40.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,093,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 127.83%. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 244,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Stem Inc. The sale prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.