Evergreen Capital Management Llc Buys JPMorgan Chase. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U, PayPal Holdings Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Netflix Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund

- New Purchases: CRI, LZB, PDI, GPN, FAX, BBY, HOOD, HAS, BLMN, RPRX, SPLK, IFRA, CQP, CHWY, KSS, DISCA, AAXJ, PINS, BIP, IBB, SCHH, WD, KEYS, NXPI, FN, BUD, SHG, WDFC, VRTX, TTM, HCA, MOS, SUN, ROG, BOOT, FSV, Z, RACE, VVV, IMOS, CCB, SMMU, CTAS, HUM, SHOO, FUL, EQT, WIRE, D, STZ, VALE, EQC, CAKE, CNC, CP, CDNS, BIDU, ADC, AAP, KB, ROP, ABB, RELX, O, PGR, PFG, PDCE, PAYX, NSC, MPW, MKL, LEN, ICE, ENIC, SID, MFG, CX, BCS, UGP,
- Added Positions: AMJ, PYPL, QQQ, TM, HSRT, NRG, ET, PENN, VRP, ENB, DOCU, JWN, FDX, ALL, MSOS, V, KL, UBER, XT, PAAS, TWTR, GDXJ, VNQ, AAPL, TEI, GOOG, AMLP, SPHQ, ANGL, EWY, IXC, AMZN, PSLV, MLPX, PFF, SPY, VWO, JPM, UNM, RDS.B, CEF, PHYS, FB, ABBV, EWJ, EWZ, JAAA, BAC, BMY, CVS, CSCO, MMP, ORCL, PRU, SBUX, UDR, MPLX, CTRE, AM, ASHR, DLN, EMLC, IJR, VB, AEM, NLY, BRK.B, BLK, CTRA, GEF, HPQ, JNJ, LOW, MGA, MCD, MCK, TTE, TRP, TSN, UPS, DIS, LULU, TSLA, KMI, FANG, PAGP, MGP, MLPA, VHT, ABT, APD, APA, ARCC, BHP, CL, CMCSA, GLW, DHR, DE, DLR, DD, EOG, EQR, FNF, FCX, HD, INTU, IRM, KMB, MTB, MTZ, MRK, NTAP, PFE, PG, REGN, SLB, TRV, TSM, UL, XEL, HIO, MA, JAZZ, AGNC, OCSL, PMT, AVGO, GBDC, CMRE, PANW, NRZ, AY, NEP, USDP, LBRDK, ETRN, SNOW, BKLN, EEM, GDX, IEMG, IWS, RNRG, RWR, VDE, VOO, VTIP, VYM, MMM, CB, AES, PLD, AMN, ASML, ACN, AMD, MATX, AMT, ANSS, AMAT, AZN, ADP, TFC, BP, BCPC, BMO, BNS, BDX, BTI, CM, CNI, CNQ, CAT, FIS, CVX, CME, CHT, CHD, CIG, COP, CS, CCI, DVN, DEO, DIOD, ECL, EW, EA, LLY, EXPO, XOM, NEE, GD, GIS, GSK, GS, HSBC, ING, INFY, ISRG, KGC, KR, LRCX, LXP, LYG, SPGI, MTD, MU, NGD, NOK, NOC, NVS, NVO, ORLY, OMCL, PNC, PSO, PXD, NTR, POWI, LIN, RY, SHEL, SHEL, ONTO, SIG, SONY, SWN, SLF, TJX, TS, TMO, TRI, TD, UBS, UMC, UNH, UFPI, VOD, WTS, ANTM, WFC, WMB, WIT, SMFG, LEN.B, EDD, ROIC, FNV, IOVA, FTNT, CHTR, SPSC, ESGC, PVG, MTDR, NOW, WDAY, SFBS, VNOM, ETSY, SHOP, KHC, FHB, FTSI, DELL, LEVI, CTVA, ARNC, AFRM, COIN, BSV, DSI, EFA, ERUS, ESGE, ESGU, ESML, ETHO, EWD, EWG, EWH, EWL, EWS, EWU, EWW, IEFA, IVV, IWP, IYW, MCHI, NUMV, SCHA, SGDM, SPYX, VBK, VEA, VSS, XLF, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: VMBS, NFLX, MBB, SWKS, NEM, ATVI, MINT, AGI, RWM, FISV, INTC, VZ, DOW, VCSH, DLTR, RWT, VMW, GOLD, PARA, RIO, BIPC, BIIB, NKE, EAF, REM, IIF, BWA, CRM, EWC, SHY, EPD, FMC, GIM, BABA, IJK, T, BA, ENLC, NVDA, WM, TEL, DSL, SHLX, LBRDA, SQ, GOOS, BPMP, AGG, IGSB, GBIL, GSST, JPST, SLV, VIG, ADBE, AIG, AMGN, ADI, BBVA, BBD, SAN, BAX, COF, CHKP, CI, C, KO, CTSH, CMI, DHI, ETN, EIX, EMR, BEN, GRMN, GE, GEL, GILD, HON, IBM, IBN, MDLZ, LMT, MFC, MDT, MET, MUFG, MPWR, MSI, NMR, SAP, SNY, SRE, SYK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, AXON, TEF, TXN, WMT, EBAY, EVV, NAC, BX, PM, STLA, FRC, WES, ZTS, IBTX, JD, CRNC, OGN, BOND, EEMS, FLOT, LQD, RSP, SBB, SCHO, TOTL, VGSH, VLUE, VNQI, VT,
- Sold Out: PCI, DKNG, STEM, VPU, ENBL, VFC, ROKU, ERIC, IJJ, RPV, ALLO, SILJ, PKW, ARKK, CRWD, BYND, ZM, REGI, ZG, WSM, STMP, LUV, SKM, SVC, MNST, FHN, BOWX, KD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 333,785 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 362,705 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 1,925,405 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,446,337 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.33%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 17,465 shares, 2.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.33%
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Carter's Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.39 and $109.69, with an estimated average price of $101.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 68,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in La-Z-Boy Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.67 and $37.58, with an estimated average price of $34.96. The stock is now traded at around $28.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 178,008 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $24.75 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 242,353 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $127.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 43,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $4.29, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $3.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,447,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.77 and $138, with an estimated average price of $113.76. The stock is now traded at around $96.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 46,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U by 90.61%. The purchase prices were between $16.49 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $18.01. The stock is now traded at around $20.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 1,723,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 594.92%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $98.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 62,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 135.38%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $327.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 34,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Toyota Motor Corp by 1010.71%. The purchase prices were between $166.97 and $187.44, with an estimated average price of $180.06. The stock is now traded at around $159.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 45,517 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Hartford Short Duration ETF (HSRT)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 20.43%. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $40.54, with an estimated average price of $40.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,093,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc added to a holding in NRG Energy Inc by 127.83%. The purchase prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26. The stock is now traded at around $38.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 244,949 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Stem Inc (STEM)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Stem Inc. The sale prices were between $17.56 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $21.6.Sold Out: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The sale prices were between $138.72 and $156.4, with an estimated average price of $146.79.Sold Out: (ENBL)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.98 and $78.01, with an estimated average price of $73.11.
