Re: 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F, Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Documents")

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2022 / CRH plc (the "Company") announces that the 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F, the Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting and a Form of Proxy have been published by the Company today, 11 March 2022. The Documents are available to view on the Company's website as follows:

The 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F in ESEF compliant and PDF formats can be viewed and downloaded at:

https://www.crh.com/investors/annual-reports

The Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy can be viewed and downloaded at:

https://www.crh.com/investors/shareholder-centre/agm

The Documents have been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the U.K. National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at:

https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

and at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The Documents are expected to be posted to those shareholders who have requested a hard copyon 30 March 2022.

In addition, the 2021 Annual Report and Form 20-F has today been filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shareholders resident in the United States may request a hard copy free of charge.

Enquiries

Contact:

Neil Colgan

Company Secretary

Tel: 00 3531 6344340

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: CRH plc

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/692756/CRH-PLC-Announces-Annual-Financial-Report



