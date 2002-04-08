Foghorn Therapeutics to Participate at the 2022 Guggenheim Targeted Protein Degradation Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. ( FHTX), a company pioneering the discovery and development of a new class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system, today announced that Foghorn will participate at the 2022 Guggenheim Targeted Protein Degradation Day which is being held virtually on March 16th, 2022. With an initial focus in oncology, Foghorn’s Gene Traffic Control® platform and resulting broad pipeline have the potential to transform the lives of people suffering from a wide spectrum of diseases.



Fireside chat date and time: Wednesday, March 16th, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET

Please find a link to the fireside chat here.

The webcast can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website, www.foghorntx.com, and will remain available for 90 days.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology with two currently being investigated in clinical studies.

Contact:

Ben Strain, Foghorn Therapeutics (Media and Investors)

[email protected]

Gregory Kelley, Ogilvy (Media)

[email protected]

Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors (Investors)

[email protected]