INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Its Investigation of Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of Core Scientific, Inc. (“Core Scientific” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CORZ) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 3, 2022, Culper Research issued a report alleging, among other things, that Core Scientific "has wildly oversold both its mining and hosting businesses, which it cobbled together in a series of questionable transactions before dumping onto the market via SPAC." Moreover, the Company had “waived the 180-day lockup on over 282 million shares, making them free to be dumped just 5 trading days” from the time of the report, showing that “insiders have abandoned any pretense of care for minority shareholders."

On this news, Core Scientific’s stock fell $0.72, or 9.4%, to close at $6.98 on March 3, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Core Scientific securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

