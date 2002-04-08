Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of February 28, 2022

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of February 28, 2022

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)


Market : Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
02/28/202255,095,762

Total gross of voting rights: 55,095,762



Total net* of voting rights: 54,919,952


* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDYxMDEzMiM0MDExODcxOTEjMTAxMTE1Mg==
DBV-Technologies-S-A-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles